Review: ‘The Flash’ has its issues but it’s still a fun time-travel adventure

Easter eggs, Michael Keaton, CGI babies, and a problematic lead all come together to surprisingly bring an earnest and entertaining superhero film. Here’s our review of The Flash.

DC’s The Flash has been highly anticipated for a number of reasons: the multiverse aspect, the easter eggs, the cameos, Michael Keaton… oh, and then there’s all the troubling stuff that its lead star committed. For a moment, it seemed that the film may be doomed to the chopping block. After all, DC had cancelled Batgirl just as it entered post-production, so what’s stopping them from doing it to The Flash?

Despite Ezra Miller’s very problematic actions, The Flash remained on DC’s slate. In fact, new co-head honcho James Gunn hailed it as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made” in a Deadline interview back in January.

After finally watching it, I’ll have to disagree with Gunn, but I will say that it’s one of the best films of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe.

The Flash is an entertaining superhero film despite its flaws. Here’s our review.

Barry Allen aka The Flash has always been one of the more fun characters of DC. That’s not to say he didn’t go through his fair share of trauma. The whole film revolves around Barry’s quest in trying to exonerate his father from being wrongfully imprisoned for his mother’s death. When he discovers that he’s able to go back in time, something which was already showcased in the Snyder Cut though I guess that’s not canon, he makes the decision to change the past despite Bruce Wayne’s warnings.

This time-bending multiversal adventure has a lot of comedy, heart, and at the appropriate times, emotion. A big factor as to why it all works is Miller’s performance. I’m not glossing over what he’s done in his private life, but it cannot be denied that Miller embodies Barry Allen’s awkwardness and earnestness to a tee. It’s evident now why replacing him in this film was never an option for execs.

Miller’s Barry Allen is the beating heart of this movie, but it also can’t be denied that his personal life may have affected the movie in some way. The movie isn’t really performing to its expected numbers, and many online have said that they’re not interested in seeing the film because of what Miller has done.

The film is chock-full of easter eggs and shameless fan service. That sounds like a negative, but I was equally shameless in fanboying as I watched those fan service moments. The fact that they also got Micheal Keaton to return as Batman, and not just as a cameo but as a major player in the film, is something that really got me hyped. There are also plenty of other moments that would make any DC fan squeal, but the very last moment before the credits rolled may have to be my favourite. You’ll have to watch the movie to find out what that is.

Since it’s a superhero movie, CGI spectacles can’t be avoided, and The Flash’s CGI is… well, janky. The opening sequence, which involves Barry having to put a baby in a microwave (this isn’t one of Miller’s controversies, trust me), makes you laugh at the ridiculousness of the situation and the state of the CGI babies. It doesn’t get any better from this point forward. Director Andy Muschietti has since acknowledged this saying that the CGI is supposed to be janky because we’re seeing things from Barry’s perspective so things are warped. It’s an acceptable explanation. That doesn’t mean the CGI babies look any less weird though.

This movie is still officially part of the DCEU and is definitely one of its best entries (though I’m aware that isn’t saying much). I can’t help but think yet again of what the universe could have been if it was done right. The Flash is yet another stand-alone superhero movie in that universe that is, at the very least, good, proving again that the DCEU would have looked so different and would probably have continued if they had only focused on solo films instead of rushing Justice League. If there’s another thing this film proved, it’s that we were robbed of a Batfleck movie.

There’s the janky CGI, the fan service, and Miller’s pile of controversies, but The Flash still manages to be an enjoyable and fun adventure that’s a delight to watch on the big screen. It’s a classic superhero summer blockbuster, and if this is how the new DC Universe’s films are going to be, then sign me up.

The Flash is now showing in theatres nationwide here in Thailand.