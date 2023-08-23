‘The Goldfinger’ reunites two Hong Kong cinema stars in one crime thriller

It’s been two decades since Hong Kong cinema superstars Andy Lau and Tony Leung starred in a film together. With this new crime thriller ‘The Goldfinger,’ the stars cross again.

This time around, the roles of good and bad guy will be reversed, with Tony Leung acting as the founder of a criminal conglomerate and Lau as an ICAC (anti-corruption) investigator. Set in the ’80s, The Goldfinger is written and directed by Felix Chong who takes direct inspiration from the true story of Carrian Group, a multi-billion-dollar corporation which fell as quickly as it rose due to a corruption scandal.

The partnership between Andy and Tony stretches back all the way to 1984, when they were seen on-screen together in The Duke of Mount Deer.

“When I read any script, my first choice [to partner with] is Andy, it’s fate,” says Leung of the casting for The Goldfinger. “We were good partners at TVB, and he is the best partner to collaborate with. It just happens that we only collaborate once every 20 years, but it’s been extremely enjoyable each time.”

“Looking at The Goldfinger after nearly 40 years of working together, things between Tony and I are still the way it used to be. Not much has changed.” Lau added.

Look for The Goldfinger to release on December 30 in Hong Kong. Other cast members include Philip Keung, Simon Yam, Alex Fong Chung-sun, Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan.

Below is the official synopsis: