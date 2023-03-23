Some of most iconic anime movies you must put on your watch list

Animes aren’t just for kids. They’re an amazing medium full of passion and a loyal fanbase to boot. Let’s look at some of the most iconic anime movies that have stayed with our hearts.

From breathtaking spectacles and unique plotlines to incredible characterisation and cinematography, anime movies instil a feeling like no other genre. Anime’s popularity has grown since it landed on OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon. According to Grand View Research, its market reached a whopping USD 28.61 billion in 2022. Some of the most popular anime movies, including Spirited Away, Akira, and Princess Mononoke, have raked millions of dollars for their unique approach to storytelling.

Japan has over 500 anime production studios, with the most talented creative individuals churning countless stories. From being a niche genre for hardcore fans to becoming a worldwide popular juggernaut, anime has transcended boundaries. The meticulous attention to detail, relatable characters, and topics infused with Japanese history add to anime’s popularity. So, whether it’s the sci-fi action masterpiece Akira or the psychological thriller Perfect Blue, each anime offers something we’ve never-seen-before. Did you know that the first-ever anime movie, Chikara to Onna no Yo no Naka, came out about 90 years ago, in 1933? Since that fateful year, we have been treated with many magical anime films.

[Hero and featured image credit: Spirited Away/IMDb]