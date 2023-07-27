‘Under Parallel Skies’ is an upcoming Thai-Filipino film set in Hong Kong

Thai star Win Metawin and Filipina actress Janella Salvador are starring in Under Parallel Skies, a new Thai-Filipino movie set in Hong Kong.

A new Asian romantic film starring Thai superstar Win Metawin and Filipino singer-actress Janella Salvador is set in Hong Kong! Titled Under Parallel Skies, the collaborative effort is directed by decorated Filipino director Sigrid Bernardo.

Hong Kong Tourism Board mentioned that Hong Kong celebrates “its East-meets-West heritage, nostalgic neighbourhoods, natural outlying islands, and state-of-the-art attractions” in a press release. Keep reading to find out more about the film!

‘Under Parallel Skies’ is a new film set in Hong Kong

Under Parallel Skies narrates a tender-hearted romance between the two leads, Win Metawin from the smash-hit 2gether: The Series and Janella Salvador, who starred in the recent Darna adaptation.

The story follows Win’s character as a man grappling with a painful past. As he tries to move on, he meets Janella’s character. However, he finds out that she also has a connection to his past. The film explores a journey of love, heartbreak, and healing against the backdrop of Hong Kong.

So, fans of both lead stars can expect to see various filming locations in Hong Kong such as Peng Chau and Tai O. There are many local cultural references in the storyline to watch out for. Metawin and Salvador met in Bangkok in May and started filming in June. As of now, no official release date has been announced.

The upcoming film is not the first team-up between Thailand and the Philippines. The two also worked on the romantic comedy, Suddenly It’s Magic in 2012. It starred Thai heartthrob, Mario Maurer of It Started With a Kiss, and Filipino sweetheart Erich Gonzales best known for her work in Katorse.

According to director Bernardo, the aim of the film is to celebrate “the uniqueness and traditions of each culture while exploring the common themes that unite us as human beings”. Exploring cross-culture relationships and making films outside of the country is not new to Bernado. She previously worked on Kita Kita, which was set in Japan. It became the highest-grossing independent film in the Philippines.

Hong Kong as a backdrop in movies

Under Parallel Skies is only the newest film set in Hong Kong. Throughout the years, the city’s unique culture and landscape served as backdrops for many films. For instance, the 1995 animated film Ghost in the Shell based its setting in Hong Kong, using real streets as the model. So, it’s no surprise that its subsequent live-action Hollywood adaptation also took place in the city.

Hong Kong’s “futuristic” aesthetic and the blend of old and new make it a top choice for science fiction or fantasy movies like Godzilla vs. Kong battling it out, monsters invading the world in Pacific Rim, and Transformers ravaging the city in the Age of Extinction.

With Under Parallel Skies being a romantic film, it’ll be interesting to see how the movie plays out in an everyday setting. Interestingly, the Philippines’ highest-grossing film, Hello, Love, Goodbye was also set in Hong Kong. It follows a domestic worker and a bartender’s love story.

The team-up of two big stars

Metawin Opas-iamkajorn or Win Metawin is a Thai actor who rose to fame in 2gether: The Series, which is also his first lead role. Following the popularity of the series, he later gained more prominent roles in projects such as F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and Devil Sister.

Beyond his stardom in entertainment, Metawin is also a force in fashion. He’s currently the brand ambassador for Prada and has partnered with brands like Gucci and Dolce & Gabanna.

On the other hand, Filipino actress-singer Janella Salvador has been performing from a young age. She officially made her on-screen acting debut in the hit drama, Be Careful with My Heart.

Since then, she gained lead roles in projects like Oh My G!, Born for You, The Killer Bride, and most recently, Darna. Salvador is also a singer and released her debut album in 2015, which became certified platinum. She also sang ‘Happy Ever After’ for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 10th anniversary.

Are you looking forward to this upcoming film set in Hong Kong?