Experience ‘Squid Game’ in VR in Hong Kong
Entertainment
14 Nov 2023 05:19 PM

Jianne Soriano

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be killed by a creepy giant doll, head over to Hong Kong where a Squid Game VR experience is currently available for you to enjoy.

Fan of Squid Game? There’s some good news for you. Sandbox VR, a VR company in Hong Kong, has partnered with Netflix for Squid Game Virtuals. It’s a new virtual reality gaming experience that allows users to try their hand at the thrilling games from the popular TV show using VR.

Sadly, there’s no prize money of $4.56 million. But hey, it’s the experience that counts, right? Keep reading to find out more details.

You can now play ‘Squid Game’ using VR in Hong Kong

Squid Game Virtuals has mini-eight games in total with each session lasting around 30 minutes. Users can play six of the games at random including the famous Red Light Green Light and Cross the Bridge. In addition to the classic games featured on the show, there are so new ones to try like the Catch and Match.

In the game, players must catch different shapes and try their best to avoid the spikes. To counter their opponents, they can also throw gold bombs. Of course, the player with the highest score after completing all the games will be the winner.

Upon finishing the games, players are able to replay highlights from each session.

Enjoy the thrills of Squid Game, virtually

To complete the experience, players also get the chance to put on the iconic green tracksuit and transform into a Squid Game contestant. The game also takes players to several locations inspired by the Netflix series.

Sandbox VR offers both a public and private session. The public session allows players to meet other players while a private session is suited for those going with friends, colleagues, or family.

The experience ranges from HKD 345 (approx. 1,600 baht) to HKD 370 (approx. 1,700 baht) per person with each session available for up to six players. There are currently two Sandbox VR locations in Hong Kong to choose from.

See you in the virtual Squid Game!

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find her looking for the best eats in town, watching movies, or travelling solo.

