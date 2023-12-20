Netflix’s ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ proves that the legacy of the anime and manga lives on

Netflix has another live-action adaptation to tune into. Thanks to the success of One Piece, the streaming giant stepped up to promote its next best hit: Yu Yu Hakusho. Lifestyle Asia attended the world premiere of the live-action series in Tokyo, Japan on December 13.

The legacy of the original story lives on—33 years later. About 5,000 people were in attendance at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo as the lead cast graced the red carpet. Fans of the beloved anime and manga were given the chance to an exclusive screening of the adaptation’s first episode. We break down what went down during the premiere.

Netflix’s ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’: Adapting an iconic story to the screen

Yu Yu Hakusho is a Japanese manga series by Yoshihiro Togashi, which was later adapted into an anime. Both were well-received with the manga having almost 80 million copies in circulation by 2022. Despite its initial release in 1990, it continues to be one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Meanwhile, the anime received acclaim both in Japan and overseas.

With a story that’s more than 30 years old, the Herculan challenge is adapting it to the screen. The series has to appeal not just to its loyal fanbase but also to attract new fans. And as someone who grew up watching the anime in Filipino dub, I was sceptical about a live-action adaptation. It all begins with the question of why. Why do we need a live-action adaptation when the story already exists in an anime and manga format? But after attending the world premiere in person and hearing straight from the creators, the answer is clear. It’s to allow the legacy of the story and characters to live on.

During the Netflix Showcase at the Tokyo office, producers Akira Morii and Kaata Sakamoto admitted they felt a huge responsibility to get the adaptation right. But they also believe that it’s the right time to adapt the series to the screen. While author Yoshihiro Togashi was not fully hands-on with every step of the adaptation, he was fully aware of the details. In fact, he embraced the changes knowing that anime, manga, and live-action are all different formats. His only request? “To make a good quality adaptation,” says Morii. He gave creative freedom to expand (or shrink) the universe, just as long as the core elements are intact.

Wish granted it seems. The five-episode series is dominating the number one spot on Netflix Japan and Hong Kong since its release. Even more evident is the whopping 5,000-strong crowd that braved the cold weather to attend the world premiere in Tokyo.

A nostalgic ride with a new world to discover

Actor Takumi Kitamura leads the cast, taking on the role of delinquent slash spirit detective, Yusuke Urameshi. Each introduction is accompanied by a striking visual that matches the characters like the dragon for Kanata Hongo as Hiei or the roses for Jun Shison as Kurama.

After decking the red carpet, the cast sat down for a short Q&A where they shared about their experience filming the series. All of them echoed the same sentiment that there was pressure and responsibility to bring the series to life; however, the process was enjoyable. And equally, the result made all the challenges worth it. Kitamura also revealed that Togashi visited the set and only had positive things to say, much to their delight.

Actors Kenichi Takito and Go Ayano who play the main villains, Elder and Younger Toguro both travelled to the US to shoot the VFX scenes with the Hollywood studio, Scanline. Yu Yu Hakusho broke new ground for a Japanese live-action adaptation. While the Japanese film industry has many live-action adaptations, this is the first time for a Japanese title to use a new kind of VFX technology. Both Kenichi and Go shared that the technology allowed them to only focus on their acting as the VFX would do the rest for the other parts of their bodies.

Perhaps, this is also why it’s the right time to be adapting the series to the screen because technological advancement has allowed for a more faithful retelling of the story. The high-quality visuals were visible in the flashy fight scenes throughout the five episodes. The lead cast gave emotionally packed performances with the universal theme of friendship as you would expect from a classic Shounen work.

Fans also had the chance to see props, costumes, and memorabilia from the series. There were also games to try, one which allowed fans to use the iconic ‘rei (spirit) gun’ to shoot down monsters! For a fully immersive experience, there were various standees and decorations to take photos of as well.

Watch our recap of the premiere in Tokyo below:

‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ is available on Netflix globally.