Nintendo Direct 2023: A round-up of some of the most exciting announcements

Detective Pikachu, Solid Snake, and Mario all make an appearance at Nintendo Direct 2023. Here are some of the most exciting things revealed at the event.

Whether you’re a PlayStation or Xbox fan or part of the PC master race, what cannot be denied is that we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Nintendo. For years, the Japanese video game company has influenced the gaming world immensely, and it continues to do so today. Case in point: Nintendo Direct 2023, their annual livestreamed event, where they unveiled a number of new Nintendo Switch titles, from a new Detective Pikachu to an all-new Super Mario Bros. game.

Don’t have the time to watch the whole thing? Don’t sweat it. Here are some of the most exciting announcements from Nintendo Direct 2023.

[Hero image: Nintendo]

The highlights of Nintendo Direct 2023

A new Super Mario Bros. game

Leaving the best for last, Nintendo pulled the curtain on a brand new Super Mario Bros. game at the tail end of their Direct. Super Mario Bros. Wonder hearkens back to the classic Mario games by being a 2D sidescroller albeit with updated graphics. Expect it to be as addicting as the old school Mario games, so prepare to sink hours upon hours on it when it releases on October 20.

A remake of Super Mario RPG

This beloved classic was originally released in the heyday of 1996 on the equally beloved SNES. It’s now getting remade from the ground up and will come to the Nintendo Switch on November 17.

Detective Pikachu Returns!

This has been long overdue but at last, we’ll finally see the comeback of the Poké world’s greatest detective. Pikachu returns with Tim as they tackle a bunch of new cases across Ryme City. Pikachu also has a deep gruff voice. If you thought he sounded weird with Ryan Reynold’s voice, you haven’t heard anything yet.

A new trailer for Sonic Superstars

We’re all excited for the return of the Blue Blur, and we were more than hyped when Sonic Superstars was announced during Summer Game Fest. But Nintendo Direct treated us with a brand new trailer to tide us over until the game’s fall release.

Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 is coming to Switch

This collection had previously been announced but the Nintendo Direct confirmed that it will also be coming to the Switch. This glorious bundle doesn’t just include the first three Solid games, which were originally released on the PlayStation, but also the actual first three games in the franchise. For the uninitiated, Metal Gear was actually first released on the MSX2 all the way back in 1987. The collection will be available on October 24.

… and so is Vampire Survivors

The utter chaos and panic you feel when playing this game can now be yours on the go once it’s made available on the Switch on August 17. But why settle on just having your own blood pressure go through the roof? Corral three more friends because you’ll now be able to play four-player couch co-op and send your hearts beating a mile a minute.

… and so is Batman: Arkham Trilogy

What’s better than beating up and terrifying goons as the Dark Knight? Doing it while you’re on your way to work. The entire Arkham trilogy is coming to the Switch sometime in the fall of this year.

You can watch the entire 40-minute Nintendo Direct 2023 below.