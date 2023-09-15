A ‘One Piece’ x ‘Fortnite’ collaboration in the works, according to leaks

According to leaks, a potential One Piece x Fortnite collaboration is in the works. Here is all we know about the upcoming anime collab with the giant battle royale.

Wondering if a One Piece x Fortnite collaboration might be a possibility? Well, you’re on the right track. After all, Fortnite collaborating with anime series has become somewhat of a pattern. After collaborating with Naruto, Fortnite’s owner Epic Games has ramped up its anime collaborations, with an increasing number of anime-themed outfits being added to the game. Now, it looks like One Piece is about to join that list.

Is the ‘One Piece’ x ‘Fortnite’ collaboration in the works?

According to leaks and data miners, it has been revealed that Nico Robin from One Piece will likely be added to Fortnite. Over the years, these leaks have proven to be quite reliable, shedding light on upcoming collaborations with other popular franchises like Star Wars, Attack on Titan and Transformers, all of which happened in previous Fortnite seasons. Considering the immense popularity of One Piece and the recent success of its Netflix’s live-action adaptation, it’s highly probable that a collaboration with Fortnite is on the cards in the near future.

Nico Robin from “One Piece” has been considered by Epic Games as a skin to be added to #Fortnite soon in a recent survey! While nothing is confirmed, these surveys revealed the Ahsoka, Attack on Titan and Transformers collabs months early. pic.twitter.com/HOV3ioCVGV — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) September 6, 2023

When it comes to selecting characters for a One Piece collaboration, it is only natural that iconic figures like Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami and Tony Tony Chopper would be the top choices. However, beginning with a character like Nico Robin would not be a poor decision either.

In case Epic Games chooses to team up with One Piece, there is a high possibility that they will adopt a phased approach to introducing the characters. This strategy has been observed by Fortnite for past anime collaborations, thereby allowing for the inclusion of multiple characters across several seasons.

For example, Fortnite’s forthcoming collaboration with My Hero Academia is set to introduce three new characters, none of which were part of the initial collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

While the gaming company has not made any official announcements yet, leaks and data miners have strongly indicated that a collaboration with One Piece is in the works.

According to @LeafsMatrix, Wave 2 of My Hero Academia x Fortnite will feature: – Shoto Todoroki

– Mina Ashido

– Eijiro Kirishima As a reminder, Leaf had mentioned both Ahsoka Tano and Khaby Lame being in this season before it was announced#Fortnite #FortniteLastResort pic.twitter.com/v5NWKXALyv — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 30, 2023

Speaking of the potential collaboration between One Piece and Fortnite, it might be the right time to introduce it as both the video game and the manga series currently hold immense pop-cultural significance and the two coming together might just break the internet.

