‘MGS 3’ and Project Q: The highlights from the PlayStation Showcase

The recently concluded PlayStation Showcase gave us a glimpse at upcoming titles and a curious little project Sony is doing. Here are some of the highlights from the PlayStation Showcase.

Early morning today at 3am Bangkok time, PlayStation streamed their PlayStation Showcase, which fans of the console have been anxiously looking forward to. While some of the internet’s predictions proved to be right (an appearance from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a Metal Gear remake), there were also some notable absences like Insomniac’s Wolverine. There were also a few welcome surprises like Bungie’s brand new IP after a decade and Project Q, a new upcoming PlayStation handheld project.

Highlights from the PlayStation Showcase

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is coming to the PS5!

Gamers thought we’d seen the last of the Metal Gear franchise after creator Hideo Kojima’s break with Konami, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. A remake of the third game in the Metal Gear Solid franchise is coming, which will be a complete ground-up remake that will bring the original story and voice performances to the PlayStation 5. The game, titled Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, has no release date yet nor did the trailer reveal a lot, but it was great to see Big Boss again and to hear that James Bond-esque theme by Cynthia Harrell.

We have gameplay from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!

Until the showcase, all we had for this highly-anticipated sequel was a trailer that showed off Peter and Miles working together along with a special appearance from Venom towards the end. But now we have 12 minutes of beautiful gameplay and it’s as exciting as you’d expect. There are lots of things people have spotted from the slight tweak in the control scheme, Peter’s new symbiote suit that’s slowly but surely corrupting him, and that you can now switch between the two Spider-Men seamlessly. We can’t wait when the game finally releases towards the end of the year.

PlayStation unveiled Project Q

Many have speculated whether Sony was going to jump back into the fray of handheld gaming. Well, we now have our answer… kinda. The showcase unveiled what was called Project Q, a handheld on which you can play your PS5 games streamed over WiFi. The device includes an eight-inch screen with controllers on the side that have the same features as the PlayStation’s DualSense controllers, so it comes with haptic feedback on the shoulder buttons as well. Here’s the catch though: it seems that the device is simply a companion to the PS5, so it’s not like a Switch, a Steam Deck, or a PSP. It may add cloud gaming as a feature though, but for now, this is all we know.

We have a new short gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft has said that Mirage was going to be a game that went back to Assassin’s Creed’s roots, returning to the stealth-and-parkour heavy gameplay to forego the RPG-heavy direction the franchise has since taken. Don’t worry: Ubisoft isn’t doing away with RPG ACs, saying that another title will continue that kind of gameplay. But judging from the short gameplay trailer, the game developer seems to be keeping its word with Mirage. The medieval Middle Eastern setting is already a throwback to the very first game, but the combat and movement is very reminiscent of games pre-Origins.

Bungie reveals their new title, Marathon

After more than a decade, Bungie has a new IP. Marathon is a PVP extraction shooter that takes place on the planet of Tau Ceti IV. Not a lot of details were shared other than players will be taking on the role of Runners and that the game will be available for both PS5 and PC with cross-play and cross-save capabilities.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is coming to PS VR2

Those who own a PS VR 2 can experience Resident Evil 4 in a brand new way as the VR version becomes available as a free DLC for the PS5 version of the game. Literally walk in the shoes of Leon as he shoots, slashes, and roundhouse kicks a bunch of cannibalistic townsfolk.

There’s a brand new Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted!

If RE 4 isn’t terrifying enough, why not take a shift at one of Freddy Fazberry’s branches? The sequel to the VR game was announced during the showcase, and while details are sparse, we’re just glad we can start stocking up on pants before we play it when it comes out.