There’s a new Pokémon Wiglett plushie and it looks, uh, interesting

The Pokémon Company has unveiled its brand new plushie of the Pokémon Wiglett, and those familiar with it know just why that’s concerning.

Generally speaking, Pokémons are cute. The original four starters are nothing sort of adorbs: Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are all creatures you wish were real so that they could warm your cold, dark, and lonely heart. They can dish out some damage to your enemies too, so you get cuddly and dangerous at the same time.

It’s absolutely understandable why the Pokémon Company would want plushies made of these adorable creatures, namely because we, the fans, want them. We’d like to snuggle and cuddle our very own Pikachu plushie, again, just so we can feel something, anything, to warm our lonely hearts.

But I did say “generally speaking”. Not Pokémon should have plushies, and if you disagree, you might change your mind after seeing the newly unveiled plushie of the Pokémon, Wiglett.

[Hero image: The Pokémon Company]

The new Wiglett Pokémon plushie is very eye-catching

For those of you who don’t know what a Wiglett is and what it looks like, you’re probably sceptical. How in the world could a Pokémon plushie be that bad? For those of you who are familiar with Wiglett, I can already feel and hear you cringing. You know where this is headed.

Here’s a photo of Wiglett for those of you who are unfamiliar with it.

Are you getting an idea now of why this could be problematic?

And here are the official photos from the Pokémon Center. Yes, this is real.

The official description of the product is also… interesting. “Burrow into the Sandy Beach with Wiglett!” reads the header before going on to list some of the plushie’s, um, specifications. “Measures about 10 ¼ inches tall and 4 ¾ inches wide”. Nice. “Bendable body lets you create custom poses.” Amazing. “A Water-type Pokémon originally discovered in Paldea.” Oh is that where you discover it?

Of course, the internet wasted no time in sharing their thoughts about the plushie.

The new Wiglett plush design is looking wild pic.twitter.com/Bk5hL7WRMH — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 9, 2023

New Wiglett plush on Pokemon Center.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4BC2BfVd66 — Peakuh ⚡ (@TheRealPeakuh) August 9, 2023

The new wiglett plush on the pokemon center looking a little… Interesting I guess LOL pic.twitter.com/mCe2zuv5Le — 🍄 k i t t s o n 🦇 (@DemonFestival) August 9, 2023

the wiglett plush bottom right jumpscared me i wondered what that was jdshhsjsks pic.twitter.com/RNosFMbaOr — amy 🌈🩷 (@edelgardlvr) August 9, 2023

Wiglett plush is ready for you to order and play with. pic.twitter.com/zMOTwVHRVg — Matthew Waters (@Matthew290) August 9, 2023

pokemon center really made a decision with their choice of pose for the wiglett plush pic.twitter.com/b3Y8NRbm0n — freya Ω (@freyahasnolife) August 9, 2023

So…Pokémon center, what Pokémon is this supposed to be again?https://t.co/QifHuMqVb9 — AK (@FitDadAK) August 10, 2023

If you’d like to buy one for yourself for whatever reason (we won’t ask or judge), you can do so here.