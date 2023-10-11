Sony unveils a slimmer PlayStation 5

We usually binge-eat during the holidays but the PlayStation 5 is going the opposite direction and getting a drastic slim figure. Here’s what we know about the “PS5 Slim”.

The PlayStation 5 is notoriously chunky. It’s perhaps the biggest console out there, and it surprised gamers just how big it was when it was first unveiled to the world. The first-world problem of deciding how to display the sizable console was the bane of all new PS5 owners. But it seems that Sony seeks to remedy that problem. Just yesterday, it unveiled a brand new PlayStation 5, a significantly slimmer model that you’d think would be called the “PS5 Slim”, but oddly, Sony didn’t go that route.

[Hero image: PlayStation Blog]

It’s the “PS5 Slim”—except it’s not

Rumours of a PS5 Slim have been going around for years, and it seems that rumour has now been proven true… well, sort of. The post on the PlayStation Blog which unveiled the new model curiously never refers to it as the PlayStation 5 Slim. Instead, it’s just called the “new PS5 model”.

The new PlayStation 5 model retains “the same technology features” as the original, much like the PS4 Slim and the PS4. That means that unless you want to significantly decrease the size of your console, there’s really no need to buy this new model if you’ve already got the original PlayStation 5. The size difference is pretty significant though, having been reduced to 30% as per the blog post. Even from just looking at the pictures, this model definitely looks less chunkier.

Aside from the size, there’s also another significant difference this new model has from the original: the disc drive is detachable. Those who buy the Digital version of this new model have the choice to also buy the disc drive later because it’ll be sold separately. Of course, you can also just opt for the model with the disc drive already included.

Finally, the other big difference this new model has from the original is its 1TB SSD. The original PS5 came with only an 825GB SSD, which actually just leaves about 670GB free for your games. It was a big point of criticism when the PS5 originally came out, but it seems that’s now been remedied with this new slimmer model.

The blog says that these new models will begin rolling out in November with the suggested retail price in the US at around USD $50 or around THB 18,200. However, there’s no news yet on local pricing and a release date here in Thailand.