Overwhelmed by how much was going on in Quantumania and what it all means for the MCU’s Multiverse Saga? Let Lifestyle Asia’s resident geek help you out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now out in theatres. You may have already watched it and left scratching your head as to what all that was all about, or you may have a semblance of what’s going on but can’t fully grasp it because… well, there’s just too much going on. On top of that, along with the movies, there are so many Marvel shows, and Kevin Feige has hinted they’ll release them at a slower pace from now on. If you’re a little overwhelmed and need a rundown of how Quantumania affects the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga, fret not: here’s a handy explainer piece.

Spoiler ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

Quantumania and the Multiverse Saga: a lot of Kangs, a lot of timelines, and a lot of universes.

Wibbly wobbly timey wimey

Avengers: Endgame introduced the concept of time travel by means of the Quantum Realm. The concept wouldn’t be revisited until the Disney+ series Loki, where we saw the Loki in Endgame escape but get captured by the Time Variance Authority. Otherwise known as the TVA, this agency is apparently in charge of keeping timelines in check and maintaining the so-called Sacred Timeline.

The TV series also introduced us to nexus events, which are basically deviations in the timeline that aren’t supposed to happen. Loki escaping was a nexus event (because, as the first Avengers film goes, he was supposed to be captured by the Avengers). But as the series progressed—and Loki became more and more enamoured with Sylive, a variant of himself (that’s a whole other article entirely)—the two began causing chaos in the timeline culminating with their meeting with the mysterious He Who Remains.

Kang and the Variants

Those knowledgeable in their comic book lore know just who this is. Those who aren’t might be a little confused. Is this Kang? Kinda. He Who Remains is a variant, an alternate version in an alternate universe. And since there are multiple universes, there are multiple variants. That’s why there were so many Kangs at the end of Quantumania. And yes, Loki is technically in love with himself, which is on-brand, really.

The season finale of Loki has He Who Remains explain that his variants figured out a way to come together across all their universes and started a multiversal war with the intent of conquering all other universes. He Who Remains created the TVA to have just one main timeline aka the Sacred Timeline in the hopes that it would prevent his variants from starting another war. When Sylvie kills He Who Remains, it basically opens up the multiverse to a whole lot of timeline chaos as numerous nexus events start happening.

There are a lot of other nuances and complications, but that’s the gist of it.

Chaos across the multiverse

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and the Disney+ show What If?, the concept of the multiverse was further expanded and also gave us the joy of exciting cameos. But the threat of a multiverse now vulnerable to Kang’s variants loomed large even as three Spider-Men saved the day in NYC.

While the Multiverse Saga officially started with Phase 4, this phase pretty much served as a transition between the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas, laying the groundwork for what’s to come. With the death of He Who Remains, who was the person in charge of keeping the Sacred Timeline in check, the multiverse and alternate timelines have basically been torn open. It’s open season now for the many Kangs out there.

How Quantumania starts the multiversal war

Quantumania kicks off Phase 5. Kang in this film is trapped in the Quantum Realm and is trying everything he can to get out so he can continue conquering. Fortunately, Ant-Man and friends stop him, but as the first post-credits scene showed, he was only one of so, so many. As He Who Remains said and Kang reiterated in this film, his variants are coming and pose a gargantuan threat to existence, infinitely more than the Mad Titan, Thanos.

The last post-credit scene of Quantumania also showed Loki and his new best bud, Owen Wilson’s Mobius, tracking down Kang’s variants in different timelines, teeing off Loki’s second season. It’ll be exciting to see just how Kang and his variants unleash hell on multiple planes of existence. What is certain is that it ends up being a full-blown crisis that it’s tagged as an Avengers-level threat, thus paving the way for the new roster of the Avengers to rise up.