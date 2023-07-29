3 reasons why you need to listen to Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast

Monk turned celebrity, meet Jay Shetty, the host of On Purpose, a mental health podcast that you need to listen to.

Throughout the years, podcasts have become increasingly popular. Whether that be The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy, or Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, these programs have sparked an entertainment revolution. With so many diverse podcast genres, such as comedy, drama, and investigative journalism, one subject that is super important is mental health. Being able to handle stress and create good and meaningful relationships with others and yourself is vital at every stage of life. Without this, our wellness can be impaired.

Although sometimes it may seem like bad days will last forever, reminding yourself that there’s always sunshine after a rainy day can be beneficial. That’s what Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast does. If you didn’t know, his podcast, On Purpose, discusses mental health and is the world’s number one health podcast, according to Forbes.

3 reasons why Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast is the one to watch

Opens up your mind to new perspectives

The host brings in guests like celebrities, doctors, and coaches, and we get both a professional view, as well as an inside look behind the glitz and glamour. Listening to On Purpose is an excellent way to expand your mind to new ideas, experiences, and opinions. These new thoughts can be used as a sort of guidance for those struggling with certain situations or life obstacles.

Learning life lessons

Jay Shetty’s podcast contains diverse guest speakers and topics, and there’s always something to take away. Each episode teaches something valuable. Whether it’s how to deal with loneliness or trauma or what foods to eat to heal yourself, On Purpose is something everyone should listen to. It exposes you to the bigger picture, and although sometimes life may be challenging, it’s all about not giving up. We also get to see these people become their most vulnerable selves. It’s truly remarkable to see the guest speakers share their traumatic experiences, and listening to what they’ve learned along the way can help us reflect on our own lives.

Helps increase self-awareness

If you want to increase self-awareness, listening to On Purpose can help. Jay Shetty even has episodes on how to improve and find self-awareness. Being self-aware is necessary because it gives us the power to influence outcomes. It helps us understand different points of view, making us better decision-makers. Good self-awareness also increases self-confidence and purpose in life.