Review: ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ is a game that’s caught in the in-between

For the first time in the franchise, Final Fantasy XVI pivots in a new direction—with mediocre results.

For a franchise that’s been around since 1987 and is already sixteen titles in, Final Fantasy must be doing something right. With each new entry comes a slew of new characters and a whole new world for gamers to play in, and because the franchise has spanned decades, generations, and different consoles, it has also evolved with the times. We’ve come a long way from the first game’s NES release to the four-disc Final Fantasy VII on the PS1—and now, Final Fantasy XVI on the PlayStation 5.

A new title means fresh new things, at least one might hope, and Final Fantasy XVI definitely delivers that in a bold way. It’s a commendable change of pace, but one that sadly left me wanting.

[Hero image: Square Enix]

Final Fantasy XVI is lukewarm at best

Sweet mother of crystals

Like its predecessors, Final Fantasy XVI’s world has an extensive history and lore that’s too lengthy to fit here. The Cliff Notes version of it is that this world is called Valisthea, and magic is produced by humongous crystal formations known as the Mothercrystals. These Mothercrystals produce aether energy, which produces “magick” (with a “k” so it’s spicy). Unsurprisingly, this resource is a point of contention for Valisthea’s residents, even more so when a mysterious event called the Blight starts sucking out the aether, which means no magick.

In the middle of all this is the game’s protagonist, prince-turned-outlaw Clive Rosfield, a man with a troubled past (shocker) who’s running away from his demons. After a chance meeting with this title’s deliciously voiced Cid (every Final Fantasy has a Cid, for those of you who don’t know), he goes on a journey not only to accept who he is and deal with his past but to also—fanfare please—save Valisthea.

The game is very cinematic in nature. In fact, it’s almost like a movie and is almost completely linear. The story then plays a major part in keeping the gamer engrossed, and while it’s mostly predictable, it was still entertaining.

Signature Final Fantasy

Most of the signature Final Fantasy elements are present. A world steeped in lore, characters with unrealistic hair, writing and dialogue that sound weird and would probably sound better in Japanese but are part of the charm, Moogles, and chocobos. Even the iconic Summons from previous games are present but are reworked as Eikons (pronounced “icons” but again, the different spelling makes it spicier), another important facet of the game that I just can’t get into unless I want this review just to go on and on.

Final Fantasy XVI follows the lead of Final Fantasy VII Remake in that it isn’t open world, and for good reason. The level of detail and the quality of graphics in this game are nothing short of mesmerising. I was distracted for five whole minutes because I was just in awe of the fire graphics from a lit torch, and I found myself just taking in the various gorgeously rendered environments of Valisthea. It’s incredible they were able to make this work on a PS5, and it now makes sense why Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is going to be open world, is going to need two discs.

Despite the game’s very linear story and no open world, that doesn’t mean exploration isn’t there. Like Remake, the areas that are open to you are pretty big and still offer plenty of opportunities to explore. Plus, aside from the main story, side quests are also available.

Hack-and-slash… ish?

But Final Fantasy XVI also deviates from the franchise’s norm in a major way. The franchise has already moved away from turn-based combat with the previous title and even in Remake, but in this title, it’s gone full action game… well, sort of.

The combat here is now fully hack-and-slash with the control scheme now allowing you to perform combos and magic with different button combinations. Think God of War or Witcher 3. The game also gives you the choice of having things automated to a degree: by equipping certain items, Clive can perform combos by himself by just pressing the Square button and he can dodge automatically, but again, this is only to a degree. It’s not just going to do everything for you. You can, of course, choose not to equip any of these and have full control of Clive’s combos.

Unlike previous titles, you no longer have any control over your party members aside from Torgal, Clive’s faithful canine companion. You can’t even give them orders like in Final Fantasy XV. They’re not problematic at all, thank goodness. You don’t need to worry about them falling dead, but they’re also just… there. They do their own thing and they definitely help in combat, but most of the time, you’re not even aware of what they’re doing.

But that’s only one thing that makes the combat so lacklustre, which affects the game in a very major way.

To RPG or not to RPG

It’s commendable and bold that the developers tried to make this entry more of an action game. But to use reiterate what a user on Mastodon said, it’s not enough of an action game to make it a great action game and not enough of an RPG to be a great RPG. It’s awkwardly caught in the lukewarm middle. The hack-and-slash isn’t as satisfying as God of War, and while there are combo chains you can definitely pull off that look cool, it still isn’t as satisfying as some of Kratos’ combos and dodges.

Some might say it’s unfair to compare it to God of War because they’re completely different games—except they’re not, at least not in the case of Final Fantasy XVI. The majority of this game is spent going from one area to another fighting enemies and doing mini-boss battles, which all lead up to a bigger boss battle. They even have you going up against enormous god-like beasts. While there’s nothing wrong with that, the main difference is that you’re viscerally satisfied when you dispatch your enemies as Kratos. As Clive, it’s meh.

IGN’s Matt Kim also made the observation that ironically, God of War is also more RPG than Final Fantasy XVI, which I have to agree with. There definitely a number of abilities Clive has at his disposal, which continue to expand as he levels up, but they don’t really affect your playstyle or combat that much other than just choosing the abilities you like the most. You can’t have a Clive build that’s more focused on sword fighting or has more powerful magic abilities. He’s just… Clive.

Because combat is 95% of what you do in this game, things can get old really quickly. The same tried and true combos and abilities that worked for you in Level 5 still work at Level 25, and I found myself just doing the same thing with every encounter. Basically, the sequence of this game is walk, combat, cutscene, repeat.

Left wanting

There is no doubt that Final Fantasy XVI harnesses the power of the PlayStation 5 to give us a gorgeous game. The vistas are breathtaking, the details are awe-inspiring, and the graphics during epic Eikon battles are just downright gorgeous. But gameplay-wise, it offers little. If it was an animated CGI film, it would be great. Instead, it’s a hybrid film-game where the film parts are great and the game parts are just repetitive.

Rating: 2.5/5