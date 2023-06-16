10 Samantha Jones ‘Sex and the City’ quotes that cement her legend status

Samatha Jones from Sex and The City certainly has made the cut as one of New York City’s top publicists. Needless to say, this also means that Miss Samantha jones has been tapped as the originator of some of SATC‘s most iconic quotes.

Over the years since the series aired back in 1998, many fans have come to associate the blonde PR bombshell, played by Kim Cattrall, with her libertine approach to life. So much so that Samantha even went to the extent of identifying as a ‘try-sexual’— in that she would try anything sexually at least once, before writing off on the experience.

Given her candid openness to sexual liberation and her no-nonsense approach to life, her character may at first, come off as somewhat abrasive for first-time SATC converts. This is especially in comparison to the likes of the quirky and convivial Carrie, or the saccharine-sweet Charolette. But I beg to differ.

As the franchise enters its silver anniversary 25 years after its initial airing date, I made a point of rewatching all six seasons of the original SATC run and have come to the conclusion that maneater Samantha Jones was well and truly the best character from the show, especially in the context of a 2023 social landscape. Here are ten quotes to prove my case.

The top 10 most iconic Samantha Jones quotes from SATC

1. “Listen to me. The right guy is an illusion. Start living your lives.”

Season 1, Episode 1

Right off the bat at the very beginning of the series, Samantha Jones sets the tone for all of her romantic conquests by reminding all women (and men) for posterity that the premise of finding ‘the right guy’ (or ‘right girl’) is simply delusional. And that sage piece of advice continues to hold true to this very day as a testament that you shouldn’t put your entire life on pause for the sake of the pursuit of the perfect partner. Life is short, so go out and live a little.

What’s more, we are reminded that flaws well and truly are inherent to every person. In which case, there never will truly be ‘the right person’ for us without striking a few compromises in character and personality. That’s a lesson that Charlotte had to learn the hard way with Trey.

2. “If I worried what every b*tch in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house.”

Season 5, Episode 6

Here’s another gem from the Samantha Jones self-help book: haters are going to hate. This oft-touted axiom may have been worn to the brink of death, but it is worth keeping in mind all the same, especially in the age of social media and cancel culture. You can either choose to dwell on what people of absolutely no consequence to your life say about you or go about your merry way.

As a woman navigating at the intersection of some of the most hostile industries (ie; fashion, entertainment, and PR) in New York City, Samantha has long adapted to the landscape with a thick hide and bold immunity against brickbats. She lives her life on her terms and choices unapologetically, naysayers be damned. It’s about time we caught up.

3. “You know marriage doesn’t guarantee a happy ending, just an ending.”

Season 3, Episode 12

Many of us to this very day may have been raised on the belief that marriage is one of life’s definitive chapters. In fact for some people, it may even be the end goal or proverbial, professionally decorated finish line. But that belief inadvertently causes us to adopt a tunnel vision and overlook the greater possibilities as well as potentials that life has in store for us.

And in true Samantha Jones fashion, she was quick to point out to her friends that in all frankness, marriage doesn’t promise you a lifetime of happiness. Only that you’ll be married.

While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to be betrothed, it is just as important to realise that marriage isn’t the be-all and end-all yardstick in life or a relationship. That’s without even delving into the work that goes into maintaining a marriage.

4. “You can’t listen to every f*cking little voice that runs through your head. It’ll drive you nuts.”

Season 2, Episode 6

No matter how great we seem to be doing in life, that little voice in all our heads can somehow find a way to remind us that we’re just not doing enough. You could have stuttered less during that presentation, or you could have worn a white shirt instead of that black blouse on that date. Despite how irrational it may all seem, we never fail to cave in and fall prey to our own masochistic, self-flagellation tendencies.

In this case, Samantha’s approach to handling self-doubt is fairly direct: tell the chorus in your subconscious to piss off. Because the last thing you’ll need is to be your own worst enemy when fighting your daily battles.

5. “I am fifty-f*cking-two and I will rock this dress.”

Sex and The City 2

While we may be in what many have come to describe as being the age of post-feminism, the uncomfortable reality is the fact that young girls and women alike continue to have their life choices dictated by those orbiting around them. Whether it be by men, by the media, or in some cases by other women, the basic premise of choice and autonomy still remain elusive.

This is especially true for women who cross beyond an invisible age marker, who will inevitably be told to dress ‘their age’. Well ageism certainly didn’t go well with Miss Jones, who immediately admonished a sales associate for making a snide quip about her seniority when viewing a sequinned dress.

Age is just a number, and youth is a mindset! Now that’s one of the most memorable Samantha Jones SATC quotes that deserves to be printed on a shirt, or a dress.

6. “As you know, I have always loved my body just the way it is.”

Season 6, Episode 14

And on the note about post-feminism, while society now celebrates women who embrace their own skin, they’re just as quick to condemn those who have made the (very personal) decision to go under the knife. Plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures are now the black sheep of the social lexicon, never to be spoken out loud.

In Samantha’s case, she has no problems admitting that she is interested in having a breast augmentation, stressing that her decision didn’t come from a place of self-doubt or insecurity but rather, from personal liberty and autonomy. If a woman (or man) decides to have work done, who is society to dissect their motivations for doing so?

And while she ultimately decides against pursuing any plastic surgery, the point remains: love your body the way you see fit and let everybody else do the same. Now that’s a Samantha Jones quote that we will do well to hold on to.

7. “A guy gets angry in a meeting, he’s a pistol. A woman, she’s emotional.”

Season 4, Episode 10

At first glance, Samantha may come off as callous, given her refusal to delve deeper into her emotions and insistence on keeping most aspects of her life on a very casual basis. But throughout her character arc in SATC, she has proven to be capable of true depth and insight, especially during her romance with hotel magnate Richard Wright.

After being dismissed from a potential partnership with Richard’s company due to his opinion that women are ‘simply too emotional’, Samantha is quick to call out the double standards that she and her peers face in the corporate world. Sadly, that erroneous preconception continues to be perpetuated even to this day.

8. “I love you, but I love me more.”

Season 5, Episode 3

In perhaps one of the most significant chapters in the character’s arc, Samantha Jones makes the conscious decision to reshuffle her priorities and put herself first, ahead of her own doomed relationship with Richard.

After having sprinted up the emergency stairwell of Trump’s Taj Mahal resort and casino in Atlantic City to her shared suite with her beau over a niggling suspicion that he may be cheating on her, she comes to the realisation that her inability to trust him completely in their romance was detrimental to her own mental wellbeing and happiness.

So she did the sensible thing and in one swift motion, broke things off with Richard in a move that not only spoke volumes about valuing self-respect but also setting personal boundaries. Needless to say, this quickly went down as one of the most iconic Samantha Jones quotes from SATC.

9. “I will not be judged by you or society. I will wear whatever and blow whomever I want as long as I can breathe—and kneel.”

Season 5, Episode 4

The truth of the matter is, Carrie Bradshaw can occasionally come off as a judgemental harpy around her friends. And nowhere is this more readily apparent than when she stumbles upon her newly-appointed publicist, Samantha Jones, going down on a deliveryman in her office. And for the remainder of the episode, she struggles to come to terms with the fact that her friend would even think of pulling such a scandalous liaison without much concern for decency.

Naturally, Samantha wasn’t about to be shamed for her personal choices and made no reservations in calling out Carrie for her critical behaviour. Which, if one recalls how Ms Bradshaw found her success in New York City’s publishing scene as a sex columnist, is very unbecoming.

This once again shows how in spite of the condemnation she faces, Samantha refuses to conform to anybody’s notion of propriety, opting instead to remain true to herself and her sexual liberation. Now that’s icon status sign, sealed, delivered, in another Samantha Jones quote from SATC.

10. “His problem is he’s an assh*le.”

Season 5, Episode 6

For seasoned viewers of SATC, you’ll probably be familiar with how much of the show’s plotlines revolve around dissecting the ‘mixed signals’ and ‘hidden agendas’ that men give off. If he doesn’t call you after the first date, does it mean he hates you? If he doesn’t hold the door open for you when you’re walking into a restaurant, does that mean he’s an outdated chauvinist?

Well, if you ask Samantha Jones, poor or bad behaviour really isn’t that deep. She doesn’t hesitate to call a spade a spade, as opposed to wasting time mincing words trying to reason or justify it. Then again, had Carrie, Charlotte, or Miranda done that from the get-go, we wouldn’t have six seasons, two movies, and a sequel to enjoy either. Choices.