San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is done and it was… uneventful

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone without much fanfare.

For many years, San Diego Comic-Con has been the ultimate gathering for all nerds and all things nerdy. It was the place where major reveals and announcements were made, like Mahershala Ali’s casting as Blade and the goosebump-inducing reveal of Batman v Superman by Harry Lennix reading an excerpt from the graphic novel.

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was held over the weekend, and as per usual, the convention centre was packed with the nerd faithful who were making their pilgrimage. However, unlike in past years when SDCC weekend meant trailer drops, cast reveals, and big announcements, this one came and went without much fanfare.

[Hero image: Twitter @Comic_Con]

The 2023 San Diego Comic-Con just came and went

We hope you had as much fun as we did! Thank you all for an amazing Comic-Con weekend! See you next year, July 25–28, 2024! #SDCC

📸 K. Green © 2023 SDCC pic.twitter.com/iHm6xw8SUh — Comic-Con International (@Comic_Con) July 24, 2023

Much like everyone else, San Diego Comic-Con also suffered during the COVID pandemic. The annual gathering was cancelled, and it wasn’t until this year that it made a full comeback to what to what it was… Well, sort of.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike going on, no actors are allowed to promote any projects. That meant ruling out any sort of appearance from celebrities during the convention. Cosplayers and fans also had some trepidation on whether to dress up as characters in the fear that it may hinder SAG-AFTRA’s efforts in negotiating a fair deal with the studios.

But long before the strike, major studios like Marvel and DC had announced that they would be sitting this SDCC out. Because SDCC was cancelled during the pandemic, studios had to figure out ways how to make announcements, so virtual gatherings like DC Fandome were born. This also made them realise that attendance at SDCC wasn’t really necessary anymore, not when they could just do gatherings of their own.

That’s not to say this year’s Comic-Con was devoid of anything exciting. Gen V, the spin-off for The Boys, unveiled its premiere date and so did the upcoming Borderlands movie. The Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console was revealed, and Mortal Kombat 1 will have The Boys’ Homelander, Invincible’s Omni-Man, and DC’s Peacemaker as playable characters. But compared to previous years, it’s pretty underwhelming. One bright spot though, and the usual highlight: the cosplays, which continued to be top-notch.

Whether this is just a slump or this is how SDCC is going to be now, only time will tell. We’ll have to see whether next year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which will take place from July 25-28, will fare better.