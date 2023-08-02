Have we finally hit peak Marvel?

Despite a stellar cast and great performances, Secret Invasion was underwhelming. Have we finally reached the point where we’ve had enough Marvel?

Back when Secret Invasion was announced in December of 2020, the Marvel fandom erupted in cheers and waited in anticipation for what they expected to be a monumental event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The original comic book storyline, which ran from 2008 until 2009, told a harrowing tale of a long-term invasion of shape-shifting aliens known as Skrulls who have not just replaced important people in the government, but even the well-known superheroes the world has grown to love.

It was a sure hit. Add the fact that the one and only Samuel L. Jackson would be headlining the series and reprising his role as Nick Fury, and add the other members of its stellar cast like Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Ben Mendelsohn. That story and that cast? You can’t go wrong… can you?

The finale of Secret Invasion aired last week without much fanfare. The series sits at around 50% for both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Sadly, this isn’t the only lacklustre thing Marvel has released as of late, which begs the question: has Marvel finally reached its ceiling? Are the good old days of the MCU behind us? Is it finally time for Kevin Feige to turn it in?

After Secret Invasion, is it time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to end?

Some of Marvel’s latest releases have really dampened the once-passionate fanbase. Adam B. Vary of Variety recalled the time when Iron Man was announced, paving the way for what people thought at the time as possible: a cinematic universe. However, the films and shows as of late haven’t really been getting the same anticipation and reception like they did in the 2010s as Vary pointed out.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also bemused that Marvel’s many shows on Disney+ “diluted focus and attention”. To be fair, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did say they were lessening project releases. “It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there—and so much ‘content,’ as they say, which is a word that I hate,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Marvel’s latest Disney+ release, Secret Invasion, which concluded its run last week, wasn’t the big event that Marvel hoped it would be. It was meant to be a spy thriller that had a more mature and menacing tone, especially considering its plot that everyone could be the enemy. Instead, the finale featured Emilia Clarke’s G’iah and Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik having a ridiculous fight where they use the powers of various heroes and villains that have shown up in the MCU.

It was a letdown for many of Marvel’s fans, though Marvel quickly tried to make up for it by releasing the trailer for the second season of Loki. But the underwhelming performance of Secret Invasion makes me wonder if Marvel has gotten lost in the web of its multiversal goals. It makes me afraid that they’re going down the route that eventually sent the DC Extended Universe down to its eventual demise: too many too fast, and with everything starting to get so convoluted that it becomes painful to follow.

Marvel has had its share of misses. Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man 3, and Avengers: Infinity War are just some of the titles in the earlier phases that you probably don’t remember the plots of. But it’s becoming more of a regular occurrence that it’s starting to get concerning.

There are six more shows and five more movies slated to be released for the MCU’s Phase Five. The Marvels comes out this November and Loki comes out in October. Whether these two will be in the hit-or-miss bracket, time will tell. But what is clear is Marvel is starting to lose some of the magic that once captured its audiences. For now, many of them, including myself, are still here, still hopeful, and still excited for what’s to come. Hopefully, we’re able to get that excitement and pay off back much like in the early days of the MCU.