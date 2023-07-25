‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 details revealed at SDCC

Time to venture once again where no man has gone before. Here’s what we know about Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Star Trek fans, it’s time to rejoice! The all-new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to hit your television screens and it is too wholesome! At the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Paramount+ announced the release date for the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 and we’ve got all the details.

Set in the Star Trek universe, the series revolves around the escapades and missions undertaken by the ‘lower deckers’ aka the junior officers with less prominent roles, who serve on the USS Cerritos, which is considered to be one of Starfleet’s less significant starships.

Created by Mike McMahan, the tone of the series blends sci-fi elements with lighthearted storylines, making for a great addition to the Star Trek universe. At the centre of the show is a diverse group of characters, with each having its own quirks, personality and comic timing. The series then focuses on these characters and their endeavours as they navigate the challenges of space exploration on the starship.

Star date: September 7, 2023. We promise the plot of this season isn’t whales. #StarTrekLowerDecks pic.twitter.com/lipEHwL0Pn — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) July 22, 2023

Apart from season 4, the streaming giant has also ordered Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 which will comprise 10 episodes and is currently in the early stages of development. So, while season 5 goes into pre-production, let’s take a look at the plot, release date and trailer of Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4.

What is the plot of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 4?

The official synopsis of Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 reveals that an unidentified force is wrecking starships, creating a major threat to galactic harmony. Fortunately, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, being on the lower level of the Starfleet hierarchy, seems to be spared from major calamities. Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are religiously carrying out their Starfleet responsibilities, navigating challenges like avoiding malevolent computers and finding themselves trapped in mysterious caves. While managing all this, they also have to deal with new and familiar alien species.

When is ‘Star Trek Lower Decks’ season 4 releasing?

The upcoming season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to debut on September 7, 2023, and will consist of 10 episodes.

Who is in the cast of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’?

The show features an ensemble cast including Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford and Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman. Jerry O’Connell brings his talent to the character of Jack Ransom, while Fred Tatasciore voices Shaxs and Gillian Vigman brings T’Ana to life. Additionally, Paul Scheer portrays the role of Andy Billups and Carl Tart takes on the character of Kayshon.

Check out the trailer below.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/ Star Trek: Lower Decks)