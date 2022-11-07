Whilst the world is still obsessing over season 4, here’s all you need to know about Stranger Things season 5.

Stranger Things season 4 came to a dramatic end with volume 2 released on 1 July 2022. The final episode titled “The Piggyback” left us with some questions that we are hoping will be answered in the next season. And now, the makers have released the title of the pilot episode of season 5.

Some questions that are expected to be answered are: How will the characters, introduced in season 1 in 2016, get a final wrap, what will happen to Hawkins and the Upside Down, will Joyce and Hopper get to spend the rest of their lives together, among others?

If you are a ‘nerd’ who cannot wait for the theories to roll out and binge-watch the episodes, we have details of the title reveal and what can be expected.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Release date, plot, and more

About ‘Chapter One’

As the release date inches closer, Netflix reveals the name of the first episode of the upcoming season. Titled “Chapter One: The Crawl,” the episode is written by the sibling directors Matt and Ross Duffer. It follows the same nomenclature as the other episodes and has ‘Chapter One’ as a prefix.

To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled… THE CRAWL pic.twitter.com/QosrkNZcRi — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Although the creators are absolutely tight-lipped about the details and what to expect as a befitting end to this hit show, a report by IGN says that the Duffer brothers have said that the overall series might get a “Return of the King-ish” end.

According to a Collider report, Ross Duffer has mentioned, “The big reveals that are coming in Season 5 are really about the Upside Down itself.”

Previously, it was shared that the upcoming instalment will be shorter than its predecessors.

Release date

Well, with the Duffer brothers penning the pilot episode, filming and production for season 5 are expected to begin in 2023. Hence, an exact release date is not available yet.

Looking at the huge gaps between each season, it is likely that fans have to wait for quite some time for its arrival. However, on the brighter side, it can be expected that the wait won’t be for another three years like it happened with season 4 due to the pandemic. A gap of about a year and a half, which means a release date of late 2023, is expected.

A Variety report, dated 26 May 2022, mentions that the sibling directors said, “During the six-month pandemic hiatus, we outlined season 5 and pitched it to Netflix… The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.”

The season will follow Netflix’s binge model instead of dropping weekly episodes.

What will Stranger Things season 5 show?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an open letter, penned in February 2022, the Duffer brothers wrote, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

The story arc which began unfurling in season 1 with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) will culminate at the end of season 5.

Considering the age of the actors, there is also a likelihood of a time jump. According to a Forbes report, Ross Duffer said, “I’m sure we will do a time jump.” He added, “Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.”

Season 4 also showed the Upside Down realm being stuck in time and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) realising that the year is 1983. The penultimate season also showed Eleven opening the portal to Upside Down quite earlier than what was perceived. She also takes Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), who later becomes Vecna, into the Upside Down in 1979.

How the time changed to 1983 and whether Henry was the first monster and other historical doubts about Upside Down are some of the burning queries that are likely to get answered.

Speaking to TheWrap on 28 May 2022, the Duffer brothers also said that season 5 will be packed with action and thrilling adventures right from the first episode. Ross Duffer said, “Normally it’s like, oh, we get to revisit the characters in their normal lives and how they’re doing and what are their relationships like?” He further added, “5 is just going to be pedal to the metal from the opening scene. At least that’s what I remember from the outline.”

A Stranger Things spin-off

The fifth season might be the end of the adventures of the Hawkin dwellers, but it doesn’t necessarily mean an end to the franchise. There have been talks about a Stranger Things spin-off, however, no official announcement has been made as of now.

In an interview with Variety, the directors said, “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Though this might need some more time, fans are quite delighted to know that the Duffers are involved in it and that Stranger Things will become a ‘universe’ with the release of season 5.