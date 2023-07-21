facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > ‘American Horror Story’ releases teaser featuring Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne
‘American Horror Story’ releases teaser featuring Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne
Entertainment
21 Jul 2023 04:00 PM

‘American Horror Story’ releases teaser featuring Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne

Praewprach Lerthirunvibul

Horror fans get ready: the teaser for the new American Horror Story Season 12 starring Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts has just dropped.

The new season of FX’s American Horror Story just dropped its teaser, highlighting creepy music, matching white wigs, and a sinister baby theme. All of it wraps up with a powdered up Kim Kardashian cradling a baby in her arms as she flutters huge false eyelashes at the camera.

[Hero and featured image credit: American Horror Story Season 12 Teaser on YouTube]

american horror story season 12
Image Credit: American Horror Story Season 12 Teaser on YouTube

This time, the premise of the season will be based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, a thriller about a woman suspecting that someone is against her hope for a baby. This is the first time a season of AHS will be adapted from a novel.

The past seasons of American Horror Story have each focused on different story lines. The series as a whole is an anthology type horror show which streams on Hulu, or Disney in Thailand.

Many different guests have starred on AHS in the past including Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates and others.

American Horror Story: Delicate will be streaming on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian American Horror Story hulu teaser
‘American Horror Story’ releases teaser featuring Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne

Praewprach Lerthirunvibul

Praewprach Lerthirunvibul (Praew) can be found crouching between bookstore shelves, surfing the internet for a new niche hobby, or simply holed up wherever the coziest corner is.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.