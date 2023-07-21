‘American Horror Story’ releases teaser featuring Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne

Horror fans get ready: the teaser for the new American Horror Story Season 12 starring Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts has just dropped.

The new season of FX’s American Horror Story just dropped its teaser, highlighting creepy music, matching white wigs, and a sinister baby theme. All of it wraps up with a powdered up Kim Kardashian cradling a baby in her arms as she flutters huge false eyelashes at the camera.

[Hero and featured image credit: American Horror Story Season 12 Teaser on YouTube]

This time, the premise of the season will be based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, a thriller about a woman suspecting that someone is against her hope for a baby. This is the first time a season of AHS will be adapted from a novel.

The past seasons of American Horror Story have each focused on different story lines. The series as a whole is an anthology type horror show which streams on Hulu, or Disney in Thailand.

Many different guests have starred on AHS in the past including Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates and others.

American Horror Story: Delicate will be streaming on Hulu.