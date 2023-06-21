Michael Patrick King and Nicole Ari Parker talk ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

Actress Nicole Ari Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King talk representation, writing about the emotional journeys of women, and that Kim Cattral cameo for And Just Like That Season 2.

It’s been more than a year since the last time we saw Carrie and friends strutting their way through the streets of New York in the first season of And Just Like That. In fact, it initially wasn’t a “first season” but just a limited miniseries, but we’re glad that we can delve back into the lives of some of our favourite women of NYC to check in on how they’re doing. LSA was able to join a roundtable interview with Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley, and showrunner Michael Patrick King to talk about what’s in store for And Just Like That Season 2, which premieres on HBO GO tomorrow (June 22).

[Hero image: HBO GO]

How has Sex and the City and And Just Like That spotlighted the role of women?

Nicole Ari Parker: I don’t know if the writers are commenting on the role of women but I think they’re commenting on the reality of women. These are women who are grownups, living their best life, still having their hearts broken, and still wanting sex. I think that it is a great attempt within this comedic, fun format to show that we’re still all going.

Do you have any favourite scenes or moments from the show that were great portrayals of what African Americans experience?

NAP: I love the storyline when my husband couldn’t get a taxi. That still happens, it’s unbelievable. What’s also interesting to me is that they didn’t just make Lisa’s grandmother fancy. She had real feelings about certain things. She and her sorority sisters and having a very specific kind of dignity around them. In this tiny little scene, they put all of that in because the grandmother could have just come out of the building and that would still be a scene, but they had her coming around the corner with her sorority sisters, and for black Americans who have that dynamic in their family historically—it’s just an incredible image to see. I also love the fact that Billy Dee Williams is playing my father. I wept when Michael [Patrick King, the showrunner] told me he was going to play that role.

How do you think the show was able to accomplish being able to accurately portray a black American family and a black woman without going overboard and veering into tokenism?

NAP: Black writers in the room. Susan Fales-Hill (a writer on the show) and the rest of the women on the team knew what they were doing. They knew these people. They weren’t making them up. So that’s also very important in terms of diversity, having different perspectives and every aspect of the team. In the props department, there are certain things on Lisa’s desk that this woman would have as a filmmaker and activist and someone who’s come up in the black college scene and graduated magna cum laude. Those are very specific details that make it more authentic. Sometimes I was a little sensitive. The taxicab scene could have been a whole episode. Sometimes it’s a little hard for me as a black American, but I think they still did a good job of at least showing that even though everyone’s having lunch, I’m going to have a different experience when I walk out of the hotel.

What was it like joining this family, getting to know Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis? How has the relationship grown in the second season?

NAP: They’re exactly how you think they are if you love these characters from day one. They’re warm and real, and they really understand this massive thing that they’ve created without losing themselves in that process. They knew that we were stepping into their world, and because they’re used to massive amounts of people commenting on everything from a shoe to a wrinkle to a boob, they really put their arms around us to help manage that.

What’s the aspect of your character that you love the most?

NAP: I love Christopher Jackson. I love our marriage. I loved playing married and having a husband that’s so delicious. He’s so fun. I’ve really enjoyed my scenes with him and portraying that marriage as both high-functioning adults managing everything. I really liked that.

Lisa was the one who had it all together in Season 1 compared to Carrie who was trying to get her life back on track. Has anything changed in Lisa’s life in Season 2?

NAP: Yeah. I can’t say but yeah.

What’s your response to some of the criticism the first season had?

Michael Patrick King: I understand any criticism because the fact of the matter is the reason we came back was to show these three very familiar characters in where the world was now. I think at that point, people were having a lot of issues trying to figure out how to be themselves in a new landscape. So I understand that people think it was a little too much this, a little too much that, or not enough of this, not enough that. That’s part of when you take a shot at creating something, and also double-Jeopardy wise, because we were creating something with the bones of something that people already loved that’s 25 years old. So how do you update something? You bring it into what the world is now, and sometimes people don’t want to hear what the world is now. They want to hear what the world was then. But to me as a writer, it’s worth a gamble to introduce new people, new points of view, and new characters to see how the familiar original characters can grow. I feel the first season was sort of judging a book by its cover, so for season two, what we did was open the books and try to show you more of the characters. You get to see a little bit more of their personal beliefs, their soul, and their hearts.

Why do you think the show connects so well with its audience?

MPK: I think the interesting thing is that you have the same actresses playing Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte for 25 years. A lot of the fans started when they were 34 like them. What was great about the connection between the audience and those characters at that time was that pretty much everybody was experiencing the same thing. “If you’re not married, there’s something wrong with you.” Our journey was to expose that lie and to show a different point of view at 34 when society thought they should be married by now. Now, at 56, we’re looking at society saying “You’re 56, you should have it figured out by now.” Well, you don’t. What’s great is that the audience sees these characters who are now in their 50s and they may be representing a new version of who they could be now. It’s fun to see people that you’ve known for so long dealing with how they’ve changed based on life and ageing, and then the deeper part of how your soul changes after you’ve gone through so much life.

Do you think a younger generation is watching the show?

MPK: I think I’ve had many women say to me that they’re watching in their 50s but the shocker to me is the 30-year-olds who are watching it who have never seen Sex in the City. And they’re watching it because it’s sort of aspirational. The characters are still vibrant. It’s reflecting their world in the future. And of course, there’s the clothes and the fabulousness of New York City. So I think it’s interesting that you have the OG Sex in the City fans who are still watching it to see where their girls are and a possible new audience who are in their 20s who are thinking “Is this a way to be?”

What do you think is the most exciting and difficult thing when writing about the world of women?

MPK: The most interesting thing is the emotional life: how women talk and feel and change, almost like the weather system. It’s so exciting because they’re not hiding. Of course, I’m talking in generalizations because, within each female frame of character, there are so many different individuals because that’s what people are. But the most exciting thing is the amount of emotion and thinking and reacting to the thinking that characters like these do. The most difficult thing is making sure you get it right. That’s why I am surrounded by amazing writers who have had these life experiences because ever since Sex and the City, I’ve been surrounded by a writing room filled with women, and now on And Just Like That, I have women of colour that I hadn’t worked with before. I have people of different gender orientations. I have mothers and I have people who have never had children. So the most important most difficult thing is to get it right, to make it relatable but not have it be ordinary.

You started off in your career doing improv. What did you learn during your time there that you took with you in your writing?

MPK: What’s interesting about improvisation is it happens in front of an audience and you say things you weren’t planning to say in order to please the audience. I see the writing room as an audience. All of us when we’re writing and pitching how characters would say something, it’s not in our heads. It sometimes comes out of us. So there’s a lot of improvisation. For example, Bitsy von Muffling needs to say something, so somebody will just say it and we go, “That’s hilarious,” and write it exactly as it is. What’s great about improv is you get out of your conscious head and you get into a more spontaneous comic vibe, so that happens in the writing room all the time. We’re always trying to make each other laugh.

Two of the most anticipated returns are John Corbett and Kim Cattrall. Can you talk about how you made that happen?

MPK: Last year, people thought there was that whole rumour that Aiden was going to come on the show but he was never in the consciousness for the first season. Coming into the second season, I came in with one word: Aiden. I knew it was what I wanted to do for Carrie as a big part of her arc. I thought it would create energy and excitement, and I also think it’ll create a dialogue because half of the viewers are Team Big viewers and the other half are Team Aiden, so now they’re only left with Aiden. It’ll be interesting.

Samantha, to me, has always been in the show. Because Kim was not in the last season because she didn’t want to play Samantha anymore, she was in the show as a text. Now I love any chance to bring someone from a text into real life so that happened and I know that it’s a big deal for the series and for the fans because Samantha’s a very beloved character. I won’t tell any more, and I’m even pissed that you know it and that there was a leak! My goal was to keep that a secret. But we’re all very excited that two of the beloved characters are making an appearance: Aiden for many more, and Samantha, a perfect treat.

And Just Like That Season 2 premieres tomorrow (June 22) on HBO GO.