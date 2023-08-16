Lionel Messi documentary gets greenlighted by Apple TV+

The documentary, which will premiere on Apple TV+, will focus on Lionel Messi’s time as a player in Inter Miami CF.

A new six-part documentary tracking the recently started journey of football legend Lionel Messi as an Inter Miami CF player in Major League Soccer (MLS) has been given the go-ahead by Apple TV+.

The documentary is second on Messi that Apple TV+ will showcase after previously announcing a four-part series on the Argentine icon who led his country to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi arrived in the US in July as a free transfer after the expiration of his two-season run at Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join Inter Miami CF, a team co-owned by English football great David Beckham.

More about the new Apple TV+ documentary on Lionel Messi

All about his MLS journey

According to Deadline, the new Apple TV+ documentary will present exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Messi at Inter Miami CF starting with his club debut in a Leagues Cup match on 21 July.

The report says that the documentary, which is currently untitled, is produced by SMUGGLER Entertainment in association with MLS.

SMUGGLER Entertainment’s Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling-Smith, Brian Carmody and Matt Renner – all of whom are Emmy Award winners – are executive producers alongside Scott Boggins.

Previously announced documentary to be about his international career

On 6 June, Apple TV+ announced a Apple Original documentary on the life of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Apple described it as the “first official definitive account of Messi’s sensational career with the Argentina national team and his five FIFA World Cup appearances.”

Apple said that the four-part documentary was filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina.

It follows Messi through the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament and culminates in Argentina’s glorious victory in Qatar under his leadership. Apart from winning football’s greatest showpiece, Messi also set multiple records and went home with the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament.

The untitled docuseries is also produced by SMUGGLER Entertainment in association with Pegsa. Pastore, Milling-Smith, Carmody, Renner are executive producers alongside Jon Henion and Juan Camilo Cruz.

Lionel Messi sets record with Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF announced on 15 July the signing of Lionel Messi for a duration of around two-and-half years, which will run through the 2025 MLS season.

“I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch,” co-owner Beckham said at the time.

Messi was formally introduced in a presentation dubbed ‘La PresentaSÍon’ before a packed home crowd of 18,000 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 16 July.

Messi has so far played in the Leagues Cup, which is an annual competition between clubs from MLS and Liga MX of Mexico. The Argentine will make his proper MLS debut later in August.

As a player in America, Messi has already started breaking records. He is now the all-time highest goalscorer in the Leagues Cup, finding the back of the net eight times in just five appearances.

(Hero and Featured images: Inter Miami CF/@InterMiamiCF/Twitter)

This story originally appeared on Augustman Singapore