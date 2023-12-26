The best anime of 2023, from Attack on Titan to Demon Slayer

2023 has been a great year for anime fans. With an endless supply of new anime series, not to mention the returns of the big names like Bleach and live-adaptation done right from Netflix’s One Piece, Japanese anime aficionados owe these animators warm applauses for keeping us glued to our screens this year. Here, we’ve gathered some of the best anime series in 2023.

Join us as we share some of our favourite anime of 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Surprise, surprise, fancy seeing Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest outing on our list.

Back in 2020, the first season captured the hearts of anime fans around the world with its cast of badass sorcerers.

Since then, the animation studio, MAPPA, has been busy treating us to a prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and now a new season.

The stakes are higher and the curses are stronger. You can always count on Jujutsu Kaisen to bring not only incredible animation, but also a story that keeps you at the edge of your seat.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

We may only be 15 episodes in, but Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been a wonderful ride so far. We follow the elven mage Frieren, who was part of the group that managed to slay the evil Demon King.

Decades later, Frieren hasn’t changed much due to elven blood, but for her friends time has caught up, and she must navigate the emotions that accompany loss. Along with her new apprentice, Frieren sets out on a new journey.

It’s an absolutely beautiful series, and one well worth keeping an eye on as it continues.

You can watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End right now either subbed or dubbed on Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan: Final season – The Final Chapters

After 10 years, the Attack on Titan anime ended with The Final Chapters – and wow, what an ending it was. Every season was packed with massive moments, character-changing arcs and battles that delivered beyond expectation.

Airing this year, The Final Chapters were a wonderful send-off to a show that meant so much to so many people.

You can watch all of Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll.

Oshi no Ko

This isn’t the first time we have included Oshi no Ko on a list this year – we mentioned it back in spring, and it still deserves to be praised as we bring the year to a close.

The series does a good job at touching on some important aspects of the entertainment industry and idol culture. It also includes some incredibly memorable and gorgeous scenes.

You can watch Oshi no Ko on HIDIVE now.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village arc

Demon Slayer continues its run of being a visually stunning shonen powerhouse.

Tanjiro and Nezuko returned and met some new faces in the Swordsmith Village arc, though it’s definitely not the best arc in the series so far.

But thanks to the great characters and, of course, the studio behind the series, Ufotable, continuing to set the bar higher and higher with their incredible animation, it remains one of the best shows of the year.

You can watch Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll now.

Vinland Saga season 2

This is studio MAPPA’s third anime on this list, what a year they’ve had! Vinland Saga finally made its return this year – after the popularity of the first season back in 2019, fans were desperate for more of the Viking epic.

The second season continues the story of Thorfinn and his quest for revenge.

Vinland Saga is available to watch on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

(Hero and Featured images: IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.

Frequently Asked Questions

– Which are the best anime of 2023?

The best anime of 2023 include Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Oshi no Ko, and Vinland Saga season 2 among others.

– Is anime still popular in 2023?

Yes, anime has continued to be immensely popular through 2023.