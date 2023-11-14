10 biopics on Netflix you need to add to your watchlist

If you love biopics, you should add these to your Netflix watchlist right now.
People who have led an impactful life, whose journeys inspire generations and reshape our perception of the world, are often the subject of biographical dramas. At times, it is also their horrifying descent into crime and chaos that demands a gripping film for the masses to know their true story. Some of the best biopics to watch on Netflix throw light on such personalities, ensuring that the world gets to know about their extraordinary deeds.
Notably, films such as Dallas Buyers Club (2013), based on the life and struggle of Ron Woodroof (essayed by Matthew McConaughey), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), centring around sex worker Gangubai Kothewali (Alia Bhatt) have gained acclaim for brilliant onscreen portrayals and strong characters.
Celebrating the lives of such individuals, biopics also show the complex nature of people who have become immortal. For instance, tech genius Steve Jobs’ road to establishing Apple and his layered personality is shown in the eponymous biopic of 2015, starring Michael Fassbender. Likewise, The Social Network (2010), featuring Jesse Eisenberg, explores the development of Facebook while also shedding light on the lack of emotional depth in Mark Zuckerberg’s character. In the same line, King George VI and his ideology are depicted in The King’s Speech (2010), starring Colin Firth and Helena Bonham Carter.
Similarly, the biopic of scientist Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything (2014), starring Eddie Redmayne as the scientist and Felicity Jones as his ex-wife Jane Hawking, and The Iron Lady (2011), starring Meryl Streep as the UK’s former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, are revered films as they hold a mirror to the time they are based in.
On the other end of the spectrum, biopic movies like Bonnie and Clyde (1967), based on the infamous bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, and Paan Singh Tomar (2012), based on the life of the athlete who takes up guns in a corrupt landscape. These brilliant films illustrate the journey of certain individuals as they walk on the path to infamy.
With an ever-expanding film library, Netflix is home to many such acclaimed biopic movies that have become cinematic gems.
These are some of the best biopics to watch on Netflix
Directed by: David Fincher
Cast: Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Jesse Eisenberg, Rooney Mara
Synopsis: When his girlfriend dumps him, Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg (Eisenberg) creates a campus website where visitors can rate girls based on their looks and attractiveness. The idea soon snowballs into a social media network, and Mark urges his friend Eduardo Saverin (Garfield) to invest in it. But when the idea develops into Facebook, with the help of billionaire Sean Parker (Timberlake), rifts begin to grow, and Mark is slammed with a lawsuit.
Awards won: The Social Network won three Oscars in 2011, and Fincher was nominated for Best Director.
Image: Courtesy The Social Network/ Photo by Merrick Morton – © 2009 Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc. All rights reserved./ IMDb
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari
Synopsis: When she is duped and sold to a brothel, young Ganga becomes Gangu (Bhatt) after one of her clients names calls her that. Gangu takes it upon herself to avenge the wrongdoings and help give the other girls due respect. Over time, she rises to prominence in the red-light area and uses her strong personality to bring about reforms and destigmatise sex workers so that their children can get proper education. Gangu’s efforts take her to the prime minister of India, who promises to look into the matter.
About the film: The film is based on the true story of sex worker Gangubai Kothewali and is based on the chapter “The Matriarch of Kamathipura” from S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Regarded as one of the best biopic movies of recent times, Gangubai Kathiawadi was screened at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation.
Awards won: Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress in 2023. She also bagged the Filmfare Award, IIFA Award, the Zee Cine Award (Jury’s choice) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the same category. Bhansali won Best Director at Filmfare and IIFA Awards and Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing at the National Awards.
Image: Courtesy Gangubai Kathiawadi/ IMDb
Directed by: Nandita Das
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Duggal, Tahir Raj Bhasin
Synopsis: Prolific Urdu author and playwright Saadat Hasan Manto (Siddiqui) makes the difficult decision of leaving Bombay (Mumbai) during the tumultuous days of India’s partition. He moves to Lahore, Pakistan, where he struggles to find readers for his robust and hard-hitting short stories and slips into depression and paranoia.
About the film: Besides showcasing the tumultuous political backdrop, Manto delves into the writer’s psyche as it brings alive some of his most outstanding short stories onscreen. The biopic plays the stories as part of the film and holds a mirror to the social temperament of the time.
Image: Courtesy Manto/ IMDb
Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Mahie Gill, Zakir Hussain, Rajendra Gupta
Synopsis: Paan Singh Tomar (Khan) joins the Indian Army, where his talent for fast running is discovered. He rises to become a seven-time steeplechase champion. However, upon returning to his village, he becomes embroiled in a property dispute with his greedy brother. When the police refuse to interfere, Tomar takes matters into his own hands, landing himself on the wrong side of the law and eventually becoming a wanted bandit.
Awards won: Khan and Dhulia won the 2013 National Award for Best Actor and Best Feature Film.
Image: Courtesy Paan Singh Tomar/ IMDb
Directed by: Bennett Miller
Cast: Brad Pitt, Chris Pratt, Robin Wright, Jonah Hill
Synopsis: Baseball team Oakland A’s manager Billy Beane (Pitt) is working on a stringent budget to transform his team’s fortune. In this endeavour, he, along with Ivy League graduate Peter Brand (Hill), uses statistics to develop strategy, gather new players, challenge old practices and aim to win the World Series.
About the film: This biographical drama is based on the challenges faced by Oakland Athletics in 2002 and how manager Billy Beane rises to the occasion to gain competitive advantage.
Image: Courtesy Moneyball/ IMDb
Directed by: Fernando Meirelles
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Sidney Cole
Synopsis: Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Pryce) seeks retirement from Pope Benedict XVI (Hopkins). However, when he is called to the Vatican, the two debate about their ideological differences and share their journey to become revered spiritual leaders.
Image: Courtesy The Two Popes/ IMDb
Directed by: Sally El Hosaini
Cast: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ali Suliman
Synopsis: Yusra (Nathalie Issa) and Sarah Mardini (Manal Issa) flee their country after Syria gets embroiled in a civil war in 2015. They overcome a lot of hardships and reach Greece as refugees. However, despite such a harrowing experience, Yusra put her heart and soul into her passion for swimming and competes in two swimming categories in the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.
About the film: The biopic premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and marked one of the first in-person screenings after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awards won: The Swimmers won Outstanding British Film of the Year at the 2023 BAFTA Awards.
Image: Courtesy The Swimmers/ IMDb
Directed by: Steven Speilberg
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Amy Adams, Christopher Walken
Synopsis: Frank Abagnale Jr. (DiCaprio) has been a doctor, a lawyer, and a co-pilot for Pan Am, all before turning 19. A master of deception, he is also a skilled forger and successfully executed bank robberies in the US. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Hanks) takes it upon himself to capture the brilliant scammer.
Awards won: Catch Me If You Can was nominated for two Oscars, and Walken won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2003 BAFTA Awards.
Image: Courtesy Catch Me If You Can/ © 2002 – Dreamworks LLC – All Rights Reserved/ IMDb
Directed by: Dexter Fletcher
Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones
Synopsis: Reginald Dwight (Egerton) changed his name to Elton John and collaborated with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin (Bell), paving his way to become an iconic pop star as he explores music, fashion, his sexuality and more.
Awards won: Elton John won an Oscar in 2020 for Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”.
Image: Courtesy Rocketman/ Photo by David Appleby – © 2018 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved/ IMDb
Directed by: Soumendra Padhi
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Mayur Mahendra Patole, Tillotama Shome, Gajraj Rao
Synopsis: Budhia Singh (Patole) is a young boy born into abject poverty. After a series of pitiable events, he is rescued by judo teacher Biranchi Das (Bajpayee). Under him, Singh trains hard and becomes the world’s youngest marathon runner. But soon, the fame and attention are followed by controversy.
Awards won: Padhi won the 2016 National Award for the Best Children’s Film.
Image: Courtesy Budhia Singh: Born To Run/ © ANU PATTNAIK@2014/ IMDb
(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Gangubai Kathiawadi/ IMDb)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is the best movie based on a true story on Netflix?
Unbroken (2014), The Highwaymen (2019), and First They Killed My Father (2017) are some of the best movies on Netflix that are based on a true story.
-Which Indian series on Netflix is based on a true story?
Indian series like House of Secret: The Burari Deaths (2021), Delhi Crime (2019), and Jamtara — Sabka Number Ayega (2020) are some of the best Indian series on Netflix based on true stories.
-What is the most viewed documentary on Netflix?
According to MSN, Beckham (2023) has emerged as the most-watched documentary on Netflix in recent times.
-Why are true story movies better?
Movies based on true stories show the journey and struggle of individuals or depict real-life incidents that have left a mark. Not only do they reveal facts, but they also shed light on societal issues.