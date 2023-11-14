10 biopics on Netflix you need to add to your watchlist

If you love biopics, you should add these to your Netflix watchlist right now.

People who have led an impactful life, whose journeys inspire generations and reshape our perception of the world, are often the subject of biographical dramas. At times, it is also their horrifying descent into crime and chaos that demands a gripping film for the masses to know their true story. Some of the best biopics to watch on Netflix throw light on such personalities, ensuring that the world gets to know about their extraordinary deeds.

Notably, films such as Dallas Buyers Club (2013), based on the life and struggle of Ron Woodroof (essayed by Matthew McConaughey), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), centring around sex worker Gangubai Kothewali (Alia Bhatt) have gained acclaim for brilliant onscreen portrayals and strong characters.

Celebrating the lives of such individuals, biopics also show the complex nature of people who have become immortal. For instance, tech genius Steve Jobs’ road to establishing Apple and his layered personality is shown in the eponymous biopic of 2015, starring Michael Fassbender. Likewise, The Social Network (2010), featuring Jesse Eisenberg, explores the development of Facebook while also shedding light on the lack of emotional depth in Mark Zuckerberg’s character. In the same line, King George VI and his ideology are depicted in The King’s Speech (2010), starring Colin Firth and Helena Bonham Carter.

Similarly, the biopic of scientist Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything (2014), starring Eddie Redmayne as the scientist and Felicity Jones as his ex-wife Jane Hawking, and The Iron Lady (2011), starring Meryl Streep as the UK’s former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, are revered films as they hold a mirror to the time they are based in.

On the other end of the spectrum, biopic movies like Bonnie and Clyde (1967), based on the infamous bank robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, and Paan Singh Tomar (2012), based on the life of the athlete who takes up guns in a corrupt landscape. These brilliant films illustrate the journey of certain individuals as they walk on the path to infamy.

With an ever-expanding film library, Netflix is home to many such acclaimed biopic movies that have become cinematic gems.

These are some of the best biopics to watch on Netflix