5 Netflix shows that tackle the sensitive subject of veganism

Just in time for Veganuary — the challenge to follow a plant-based diet for the month of January — Netflix has released a docuseries based on scientific research presenting the positive health benefits of a plant-based diet. It’s a hard-hitting series that’s already provoking much reaction and debate, yet it’s far from being the only small- or big-screen project to tackle the sometimes sensitive subject of veganism. Here are five shows you should watch if you’re considering going vegan, or if you’re simply interested in the movement.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

This is the latest documentary project to demonstrate the benefits of a plant-based diet. Recently released on Netflix, this docuseries is based on the results of a Stanford University study released last November, which compared the impact of a vegan diet versus a meat-eating diet in 22 pairs of identical twins. Landing just in time for the Veganuary challenge, Louie Psihoyos’ film sets out to highlight the influence of lifestyle factors, more than genetics, on health. Leading figures from the vegan world, such as star New York chef Daniel Humm, who went vegan in 2021, and the founder of the alt-meat startup Impossible Foods, feature in this project hailing the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret

Ten years ago, Netflix released a documentary highlighting the consequences of intensive livestock farming. Kip Andersen’s film uses shock and sensational tactics to expose the role of giant farms in climate disruption, species extinction and water resource depletion. With its investigative format, the film above all encourages political reflection, calling out public authorities and environmental associations alike, denouncing their lack of commitment to finding sustainable solutions.

Some Like it Rare (Barbaque)

In 2021, the French comedian Fabrice Eboué used veganism as a theme in this darkly humorous and irreverent cartoonish comedy starring the actress, Marina Foïs. The comedian plays a butcher who mistakenly kills a vegan activist, then ends up selling the body as meat in a bid to conceal the murder. But the commercial success of his customer-pleasing preparation gives the butcher new ideas…

Earthlings

Narrated by the actor Joaquin Phoenix, who makes no secret of his vegan diet — especially since he has lent his support to the Veganuary challenge — this documentary shocked viewers when it was released in 2005, using hidden cameras to show the real fate of farm animals. The subject covers not only the animals we eat, but also those used in the fur industry, medical research and entertainment, such as circuses. Shaun Monson’s film illustrates all the consequences of animal exploitation.

Vegucated

In 2011, the filmmaker Marisa Miller Wolfson unveiled her documentary project following three New Yorkers, self-confessed lovers of meat and cheese, who agreed to adopt a vegan diet for six weeks. The aim of the project was to show just how difficult this choice can be on a day-to-day basis, requiring perseverance and tenacity.

