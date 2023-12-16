Best romantic anime movies to watch on Netflix for a heartwarming winter

If you are in the mood to watch something heartwarming, then the best romantic anime movies on Netflix can serve as the perfect fix. Noted for their unique stories, fantastic animation and lineup of outstanding characters, anime movies on Netflix offer myriad emotions and depict romance like no other.

Most romantic anime movies have a light-hearted theme infused with hints of fantasy, drama and supernatural elements. But, they do not shy away from portraying intense emotions, too. Themes like lost love, heartbreak, sacrifice and a spiritual journey to discovering oneself also form part of the primary narrative.

Stalwarts of the anime world

Studio Ghibli stands as an evergreen name in the world of anime and animation movies. Its co-founders, Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, have directed classics like My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Grave of the Fireflies (1988). Their films are known for their strong plot, characters and emotional depth. Contributions from filmmakers like Makoto Shinkai are also no less. Shinkai is known for beautiful artwork and intricate storytelling in his films and has given gems like Your Name and Weathering with You.

Producers, too, have done their part. Toshio Suzuki and Yasuyoshi Tokuma have played a crucial role in producing Ghibli’s films and thus contributed significantly to taking this art form to its present glory.

Some other incredible romance anime movies and genres

Animation romance movies like Shin’ichirō Ushijima’s I Want To Eat Your Pancreas (2018) show the pain of knowing that two lovers cannot be together for long, and Mamuro Hosoda’s The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) about two high-school best friends from different times striving to be together are quite emotionally stirring and immensely popular.

The supernatural romantic anime movie To The Forest Of Firefly Lights (2011) and school romance movies Doukyusei (2016) and A Silent Voice (2016), both of which have very different perspectives of a love story, are also masterpieces. On the other hand, The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl (2017) is an unusual romantic comedy anime, while Bubble (2022) is one of the most beautiful yet sad romance anime movies.

In the fantasy genre, titles like Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), A Whisker Away (2020) and The Cat Returns (2002) are some of the best romantic anime movies to add to your watchlist. These films incorporate an element of magic, with protagonists possessing certain extra-terrestrial powers.

From Oscar nominations to winning Tokyo Anime Awards and accolades from various revered film festivals, these romantic anime movies have earned critical acclaim as well.

All these animated romance movies beautifully weave together many themes, including adventure, science fiction, and fantastic elements, and promise an emotional journey like no other.

Some of the best romance anime movies to add to your Netflix watchlist