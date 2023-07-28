Korean TV shows with SF9’s Rowoon to watch late ‘Into The Night’

Besides making fans scream along with his on-stage performances, SF9’s lead vocalist excels at acting. Here’s a look at a few TV shows with Rowoon.

When he’s not making fans cheer on with his powerful vocals alongside K-pop group SF9, Kim Seok-woo is known to work his magic on K-drama sets. Over the span of his career, he’s stepped into the shoes of a royal tutor, a nameless character in a webtoon, and even a contract worker for a company owned by grim reapers. If you’ve yet to be acquainted with his filmography, here’s a look at a few TV shows of Rowoon that are worth the binge.

Few celebrities in the Korean entertainment industry can claim to have as many interests and skills as Kim Seok-woo – who goes by the moniker Rowoon. The lead singer of the all-boy K-pop group SF9 dabbles in poetry, cooking, painting, sports, dancing, singing, and acting. This versatility translates to his filmography – which spotlights diverse roles and a steady rise in popularity. It spans several genres – romance, melodrama, fantasy, historical fiction, the works. Currently, he’s set to star alongside Jo Bo-ah in the highly-anticipated romantic K-drama Destined With You.

Reflecting on his career, he was quoted by South China Morning Post as saying, “If there’s something that I’ve learned while working in the entertainment industry, it’s that nothing works out just because you’re good looking.” He then noted, “I want to make myself better on the inside rather than my outer appearance, and I hope I can show that through my music or acting.” True to this, directors, co-stars, and critics have hailed his acting prowess across projects. Whether you’re a seasoned fan looking to get better acquainted with their bias or a drama enthusiast on the lookout for their next watch, here’s our pick of the best TV shows starring Rowoon.

Best TV shows with Rowoon to add to your watch list

Where Stars Land

Directed by: Shin Woo-chul

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Dong-gun, Kim Ji-soo, Rowoon

Episodes: 32

Release date: 1 October 2018

Synopsis: Two wildly different individuals – both of whom work as first-year members of the Passenger Services team at the Incheon airport – meet and fall in love. This involves Lee Soo-yeon (played by Lee Je-hoon) who once dreamed of being a pilot but had poor vision and Han Yeo-reum (played by Chae Soo-bin) who’s clumsy by nature but strives to be a perfectionist. Also in the picture? Ko Eun-sub (played by Rowoon), the latter’s close friend who harbours unrequited affections for her and supports her throughout.

This TV show marks some of Rowoon’s earliest works. It won the Best Drama award in the 2018 SBS Drama Awards, in turn increasing the singer-actor’s popularity and placing him in the radar of the entertainment industry’s bigwigs. Rating his performance quite modestly in an interview with Sports Chosun he stated,“ If you ask me if I’m satisfied with myself, I don’t think I’m satisfied. So that’s 30 points.”

Extraordinary You

Directed by: Kim Sang-hyeop

Cast: Kim Hye-yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Na-eun, Jung Gun-joo, Kim Young-dae, Lee Tae-ri

Episodes: 32

Release date: 2 October 2019

Synopsis: High school student Eun Dan-oh (played by Kim Hye-yoon) – who has a congenital heart condition – discovers that she’s a character in a fantasy webtoon world. Titled Secret, the story features her as one of many side characters led by the omniscient Writer and sees her engaged to a long-time crush who despises her. Determined to be the master of her fate, she works to be the main character of her story and find the love of her life. Also in the picture? Ha-ru or student Number 13 (played by Rowoon) – another side character who saves her life multiple times and helps her change its course, finding his own altered significantly in the process.

This drama received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. Headlines dubbed Rowoon a breakout star and his popularity soared. He bagged the title of the Best New Actor at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards for his performance. Reflecting on the win, he noted to Osen Korea, “It is a work in which I found new fun in acting. And since it’s a project that made me value acting more, I don’t think I’ll ever forget it for the rest of my life.”

She Would Never Know

Directed by: Lee Dong-yoon, Ra Ha-na

Cast: Won Jin-ah, Rowoon, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kyu-han

Episodes: 16

Release date: 18 January 2021

Synopsis: Yoon Song-ah (played by Won Jin-ah) is an arrogant senior employee of the marketing team of a cosmetics brand who hopes to have her own business someday. Chase Hyun-seung (played by Rowoon) is placed under her guidance. The two work closely together, discovering love in the process. The latter, however, is sceptical about dating someone younger.

Despite overall low ratings, this TV show helped firmly establish Rowoon’s place within the industry while allowing him to work with some very popular actors. Praising his work ethic, director Lee Dong-yoon noted in an interview with Daily Sports, “When I met him in person, I was more surprised that he had an infinitely serious attitude toward the work. Despite his young age, I fell in love with the way he immersed himself in the work and the character.” The Korea Times, meanwhile, quoted him saying, “I have spent a lot of time studying and understanding the character Hyun-sung … As I was playing Hyun-sung, I realised I still have a lot to learn, which made me look back on my acting and work harder.”

The King’s Affection

Directed by: Song Hyun-wook

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Byung-chan, Bae Yoon-kyung, Jung Chae-yeon

Episodes: 20

Release date: 11 October 2021

Synopsis: Set in the Joseon period, the story goes that the crown prince’s wife gives birth to fraternal twins – believed to be an ominous sign. When the daughter Dam-yi (played by Park Eun-bin) is about to be killed to break the omen, the mother begs for her life to be spared and sends her away in secret. Years later, the son passes away, leaving the throne vulnerable. Until the daughter returns to take his place, posing as a prince herself. Afraid of the secret being out, she becomes quite socially reclusive. However, her optimistic and good-looking tutor Jung Ji-woon (played by Rowoon) – who also happens to be a physician – might turn things around for her.

In an interview with Manila Bulletin, the actor noted that the novelty and emotional depth of the script convinced him to take up the role. He further added, “The degree of freedom that I had in terms of portraying Ji-un gave me an opportunity to try a new voice and new type of acting for the series.” This TV show was well-received by critics and viewers alike, with all the cast – including Rowoon – being thrust into global headlines. It also won the title of the best telenovela at the 50th edition of the annual International Emmy Awards – the first Korean-language series to achieve this feat. Naturally, awards followed with Rowoon bagging the Best Actor title as well as the Popularity Award, Actor at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards.

Tomorrow

Directed by: Kim Tae-yoon, Sung Chi-wook

Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yoon Ji-on

Episodes: 16

Release date: 1 April 2022

Synopsis: Young and unemployed Choi Jung-woong (played by Rowoon) – who’s from a wealthy family – is on the hunt for a secure job. After an accident, he encounters grim reapers Lim Ryung-gu (played by Yoon Ji-oh) and Koo Ryeon (played by Kim Hee-sun) and decides to join their crisis management team as a contract worker to stop individuals from attempting suicide.

Rowoon’s role earned him a nomination in the 2022 MBC Drama Awards in the Actor in a Miniseries category. Reflecting on his role in an interview with Osen Korea, he noted that his character wasn’t a hero, insisting that the allure lies in recognising the beauty of the ordinary. “Junwoong’s ability is not an ability that only Junwoong has. It is an ability that everyone has. It is attractive that an ordinary person can save people. It is people who make people live, and people who make people die.”

Which of these TV shows with Rowoon are you adding to your watchlist?