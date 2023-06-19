facebook
'Black Mirror' season 6 review: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far
19 Jun 2023

‘Black Mirror’ season 6 review: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

The much-anticipated Black Mirror Season 6 just dropped, and we can’t wait to be scared of new technology for a good month. Let’s look at some of the Twitter memes, reactions, and reviews for Black Mirror‘s latest season.

Video game homoeroticism, bestiality, and even lesbians—this show has it all. Black Mirror tells stories of potential new technologies that can go wrong in so many ways. Expect everything from dystopian futures to actually good political satires. Many even say that if you don’t like the show, you just haven’t found the right episode.

So, strap on your Meta VR headset that people will definitely not use to watch anything inappropriate, and see the Twitter reactions and memes for Black Mirror Season 6.

Black Mirror Season 6 Reviews: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

We might just risk it for the off chance of meeting Salma Hayek

‘waltuh’

The ending tho

Yas mistress

Y’all tweet this every season lmao

Eww David

We will never stop stanning Salma Hayek

Not Jacob lmaoo

The most relatable thing we found

black mirror
‘Black Mirror’ season 6 review: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
