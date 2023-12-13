Looking forward to more tales from Lady Whistledown? Here’s what we know about Bridgerton Season 3.

Netflix’s much-loved show Bridgerton has captivated the world’s imagination with lavish balls, regal romances and scandalous secrets ever since its first season released in December 2020. However, since the enchanting premiere of the second season in March 2022, fans have been on the edge of their seats, longing for the next chapter in this royal saga.

While the spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, provided a delightful interlude in 2023, the thirst for more Bridgerton drama remains unquenched. As Netflix officially confirmed the renewal for both a third and fourth season on April 13, 2021, the excitement among Bridgerton fans is justified.

Earlier this year, Netflix’s Portugal account had previously leaked December 2023 as the Bridgerton season 3 release date. However, that post was quickly deleted, with the streaming platform reiterating that no release date has been set for the series yet.

But with production having now been concluded, many actors from the show have more or less confirmed that the Bridgerton season 3 release date would be in 2024.

So, if you can’t wait for Shonda Rhimes’ magic to unfold on your screen and see another Bridgerton sibling find and court ‘the one’, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming OTT series, its 2024 release date, likely plot, cast and more.



‘Bridgerton’ season 3 to be released in two parts in 2024

While the third season of Bridgerton was initially expected to arrive in December 2023, fans will now have to wait until 2024.

According to a now-deleted post from the official Bridgerton Twitter account, the period drama will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated for release on Thursday, May 16th, 2024, followed by part 2 on Thursday, June 13th, 2024.

However, as Netflix pulled down the post, we’re still waiting for a full confirmation, which could happen soon since production is all wrapped up.

But why split season 3 into two parts, you ask? Well, Netflix has a strategic motive behind this move. By spacing out the release over two months, the streaming platform is aiming to retain subscribers for a more extended period. This approach, previously employed with successful series like Stranger Things and The Crown, ensures a more prolonged engagement period from fans.

Unveiling the storyline and plot of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

Each new season of Bridgerton focuses on the romance of different siblings of the family.

To that effect, season 3 promises to focus on the captivating love story between Lady Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Drawing inspiration from Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn, the third season should likely open with Penelope abandoning her longtime crush on Colin due to his hurtful comments. As their paths cross again, viewers will be treated to a tale of mentorship, self-discovery and the complexities of friendship turning into something more.

Interestingly, the third season is based on the fourth instalment in Quinn’s book series rather than the third novel, An Offer From A Gentleman, which focuses on the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict.

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 cast: Who’s new? Who’s returning?

The stellar cast from previous seasons is set to return, with Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Lady Kathani ‘Kate’ Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and more reprising their roles.

Exciting additions to the cast include Hannah Dodd (taking over the role from Ruby Stokes who left Bridgerton to star in Lockwood & Co), James Phoon, Sam Phillips and Daniel Francis.

Do we have a ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 trailer?

While a trailer for Bridgerton season 3 is yet to grace our screens, the anticipation continues to mount. Considering that the show is eyeing a May 2024 release date, however, it won’t be long before Netflix drops the trailer.

In the meantime, you can watch seasons one and two of the period drama (again) on Netflix.

