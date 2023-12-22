facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > ‘Chainsaw Man’ movie adaptation announced: Everything you need to know
‘Chainsaw Man’ movie adaptation announced: Everything you need to know
Entertainment
22 Dec 2023 11:00 PM

‘Chainsaw Man’ movie adaptation announced: Everything you need to know

Kratagya Rathore

Following a successful anime television series adaptation, Chainsaw Man, the cult-favourite manga that won over fans with its debut in 2018, is set to be adapted into a movie. A promising source material, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit manga lends its enigmatic Reze arc to the upcoming film. 

At this year’s Jump Fiesta, Tokyo played host to a fleet of exciting announcements for manga enthusiasts. MAPPA, the creative force behind the anime adaptation, unveiled an intriguing teaser trailer for the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie. 

This announcement has made fans eager to hear more details about a new chapter in the Chainsaw Man saga. On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming film

Unveiling the details of the ‘Chainsaw Man’ movie adaptation

Chainsaw Man movie
Picture Credits: IMDb/Chainsaw Man

Penned and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the manga, serialised in Weekly Shōnen Jump, unfolds across two gripping arcs. Initially adapted into a 12-episode TV series in 2022, the Chainsaw Man universe is now expanding further with a cinematic venture instead of a traditional second season.

According to Polygon, the anime movie has been titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc and will pick up the narrative after the electrifying events of the inaugural anime season, which premiered in October 2022 via Crunchyroll.

As far as the plot of Chainsaw Man movie is concerned, it will delve into the Reze arc, featuring the eponymous character voiced by Reina Ueda. Despite a late entry into the series, Reze made an impact by embodying the Bomb Devil dispatched to Japan by the Soviet Union. Reze, who appears innocent, has a dark past as a military school graduate trained to camouflage her true form behind a human facade while on a mission to seize Denji’s heart.


For the uninitiated, the manga orbits around Denji, a man who strikes a fateful deal with a devil named Pochita. This pact bestows upon him the ability to morph his limbs into chainsaws. Denji, armed with his newfound powers, joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters agency, embarking on a mission to combat the demonic entities tormenting Japan.

Do we have a release date for the ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime movie?

Picture Credits: IMDb/Chainsaw Man

While the anticipation for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc reaches a fever pitch with the announcement of its production, details about its release date are yet to be announced. 

Meanwhile, check out the teaser trailer for ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ below

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb/Chainsaw Man)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will the Chainsaw Man movie be released?
As of December 2023, the release date for the Chainsaw Man movie has not been revealed yet.

– What will be the plot of the Chainsaw Man movie?
The movie will focus on the Reze arc, taking place after the events of the first season of the anime series. It follows Denji as he faces challenges posed by Reze, a Bomb Devil sent to Japan by the Soviet Union on a mission to steal his heart. 

The story originally appeared in August Man India

Anime manga Chainsaw Man
‘Chainsaw Man’ movie adaptation announced: Everything you need to know

Kratagya Rathore

Kratagya Rathore could possibly be your passport into the world of style, grooming, skincare, and mindful living. Fashion is as imperative to him as his daily 10,000 steps count. He is a raconteur, almost living his life in a musical; A social firefly who is also fluent in silence. A journalism grad, Kratagya has previously worked for Times Internet and The Times of India.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.