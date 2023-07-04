5 clubs in Bangkok to party like you’re on ‘The Idol’

Ready to be a world-class sinner? Check out these Bangkok clubs that feel like straight out of an episode of The Idol.

The buzz around HBO’s new series The Idol has been all over the internet. Whether it’s about the creepy character Tedros (played by The Weeknd), the overly sexualised scenes, or the very disturbing dialogue, the show does do one thing right— it captures the extent of human desire.

As the culture of the entertainment industry can be toxic, exploitive, and manipulative, especially when someone is trying to get what they want, we all need to let loose sometimes. Whatever your kryptonite, here are some Bangkok nightclubs for those looking to live The Idol lifestyle.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO/IMDb]

Clubs in Bangkok to live The Idol lifestyle

The Club Khaosan

Ahh, Khaosan Road. A very iconic place in Bangkok known for being flooded with backpackers. At night, get ready to meet many diverse personalities, like Tedros and his family. You can probably find them chilling at The Club Khaosan doing bizarre (and even downright kinky) things. If you want to find a “rat tail” boyfriend, Khaosan is probably the perfect place. Life is too short to not get that unique Khaosan experience.

Find out more at The Club Khaosan.

BOBO Club

Find Jocelyn and Diane on Thursdays at BOBO with a picture of Joss on the LED screen saying, “Welcome Jocelyn.” Either dancing on stage or chilling at the Bangkok Invader’s table, we all know that the characters on The Idol would be partying to their heart’s content. at BOBO Leia is probably somewhere holding Joss’ bag in the indoor smoking area, before she finds her Izaak.

Find out more at BOBO Club.

Spaceplus Bangkok

Looking to ‘fill your void’ and get a world-class raving experience? Head to Spaceplus. Here you can find loud EDM music, impressive laser beams, smoke machines, and more (if you know, you know).

Find out more at Spaceplus Bangkok.

BEAM

If you want to surround yourself with like-minded people (hiso Thais or inter kids), head to BEAM. The second floor is super aesthetic, and feels like something Sam Levinson would enjoy. As you down a few Yakult shots, get ready to encounter bros that will tell you all about their life and what their parents own. There’s also valet parking, though you probably won’t need that if you already have a driver.

Find out more at BEAM.

Anaconda

We cannot forget about Sukhumvit Soi 11. This iconic one-stop party destination is filled with all kinds of things, including the relatively new Anaconda bar. Besides the yummy Latino-Nikkei-inspired dishes, there is also a Jungle Room. Like something straight out of The Idol, prepare to bring out that “nasty, nasty, bad pop girl” energy.

Find out more at Anaconda.