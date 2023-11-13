Elizabeth Debicki talks about playing Diana in her final days in ‘The Crown’

With Season 6 of The Crown around the corner, Elizabeth Debicki reflects on playing Diana in her final days.

As fan of The Crown gear up for the final installment of the critically acclaimed Netflix drama with Season 6, actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late Diana Spencer, provides a brief glimpse into the show’s interpretation of the Princess’ final days.

Since debuting 7 years ago in 2016, it is safe to say that Netflix-backed period drama series The Crown has become as much of a constant on binge lists across the world as the British Royal Family has been throughout history.

Depicting the highs and lows of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign from her ascension to the throne at just 25, The Crown has been both praised for its lavish production quality and stellar casting, as well as panned by ardent royalists for its apparent lack of disregard for historical accuracy.

This is especially true of the series as it skirts ever closer to modern day with its final season, which is expected to be screened in two parts. The first is due to be launched on Netflix on November 16th and will encompass the final months leading up to Diana’s untimely passing from a car accident in Paris, followed by the media furor surrounding the Royal Family’s response in the wake of the tragedy.

Elizabeth Debicki on portraying Princess Diana in The Crown Season 6

Elizabeth Debicki, who assumed the role of Diana after Emma Corrin in Season 5, has been well-received by audiences for her startingly uncanny likeness to the People’s Princess, down to her signature doe-eyed gaze. With that said, the undertaking of portraying the most memorable phase of Diana’s public life in the general pop culture consciousness comes laden with the burden of expectation and controversy, given the sensitive nature of depicting her death on-screen.

Speaking on the final season, Debicki explains that a key aspect of her process during the filming of The Crown Season 6 was to find and hone in on the key moments of brightness that are interspersed during such a dark period in modern history. “For me, in terms of an overarching journey through season 6, one of the things that felt so important, because we know where the story is going, is to make sure that there was real joy and happiness and lightness and genuine fun on the screen.” she said.

Fans of the late Princess will no doubt be quick to note the drastic change in demeanour that Diana had expressed upon her divorce from King Charles III, with that stage of her life being defined by a radiant sense of independence and autonomy, emboldened by her commitment to philanthropic efforts and humanitarian activism prior to her passing.

Rare snippets of joy during a tumultuous period of modern Royal history

“So, that was really the piece I felt that I could control, in a way, and that became a real focus. I also really needed it. I needed to have a good time, and so we did, as much as we could, with the kids and Khalid and Salim. We just really lent into it.” Debicki added.

She also notes that source material, especially archival photographs of both Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed from the period, expressed a sense of joy that was important to underscore in the show. “It felt very important to give the story, because if we can know anything, from photographs, I think at times they had a really lovely time,”

Of course, much of The Crown efforts to fill-in the gaps in recorded history remain speculative, with Debicki acknowledging that the show isn’t meant to be treated as a precise recounting of fact, but rather creator Peter Morgan’s ’emotional blueprint’ in the retelling of these events.

But what does remain spine-chillingly accurate is the sense of mania and cruel intrusion that Debicki felt during the filming of The Crown‘s sixth season. “It was difficult to recreate. It was heavy and very manic, and incredibly invasive,” she observed, further noting that “It had a kind of pressure to it… being pursued by that many actors playing the press, because there’s nowhere you can go – and you only have to be in a situation like that for about a minute, before you realise this is completely unbearable.”

Part 1 of The Crown Season 6 will air in Malaysia on 16th November, 2023 at 3PM MYT.

Feature and hero image credit: Netflix/YouTube