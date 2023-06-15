Review: Extraction 2 is action-packed, edge-of-your-seat fun with a whole lotta Hemsworth

Netflix’s blood-pumping new film, Extraction 2, will leave you in an adrenaline rush hours after you’ve watched it. Here’s our review.

In the 1980s, there was an uptick in action movies, with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone vying for the unofficial title of best action movie star of all time. That period gave us films like Rambo, The Terminator, and Commando, films that would become iconic action movies that would endure over the years.

They weren’t complicated: it was a lot of shooting, a lot of blowing up, and it featured the good guy against a bunch of bad guys. Sure, it might get ridiculous at times, but it’s the epitome of a popcorn blockbuster. You’re there to enjoy the ride.

Netflix’s Extraction 2 very much feels like one of those golden age action films sans the pitfalls and with a little more realism and violence. If it’s a ride you want, you better buckle up. This film does not let up.

Netflix’s Extraction 2 is an adrenaline rush that will make you feel like you chugged five litres of coffee

Let’s be real: the plot is really just there as a means for Chris Hemsworth to get back in the fray again. After seemingly dying in the first film, Australian black ops mercenary and near-superhuman (some might even say godlike) Tyler Rake is approached by the mysterious Man in the Suit, played by Idris Elba, for a job. Initially refusing, the man reveals that the people he’s being hired to, um, extract are actually a family close to him. Plus, the family includes kids, and Rake has a soft spot for kids.

The plot is simple and pretty much the same as the first film. After all, how many different extractions can Rake pull off anyway? But the smart thing about this movie is that it knows what it’s all about. The action setpieces are the main draw of the film, kicking off with a 20-minute “one-shot” that’s wildly entertaining and gets your heart pumping. That’s pretty much what the baseline of your heart is gonna be for the next hour and a half.

But what makes the action sequences entertaining is that it also isn’t just mindless action for excitement’s sake. It’s all choreographed extremely well that I couldn’t help but admire the technicality behind it. Hemsworth and co., namely Golshifteh Farahani’s Nik Khan and Adam Bessa’s Yaz Khan, do pull off some slick moves and stunts (Hemsworth was beating guys up while on fire at one point), but it’s not all just for coolness’ sake. They’re not just shooting bad guys and making cars explode for nothing.

Sam Hargrave’s direction and Greg Baldi’s cinematography are also one of the main reasons why the film is so entertaining despite being an all-out action film with just a simple plot. Nowadays, shaky camera is used in action movies a lot, so much so that it’s becoming a little tiresome and also nauseating. Hargrave and Baldi, however, do it right. You’re right there in the action but you don’t miss the details due to the camera shaking as if there was some sort of earthquake. Top that off with impressive long “one-shot” sequences and it makes for an exhilarating time.

The action is definitely the main event, but even in the lulls in between, the story is compelling enough to keep you invested. Certain story beats are predictable but still entertaining in how they turn out.

The great thing about Extraction 2 is that it knows what it is: an adrenaline-filled action blockbuster that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It doesn’t try to be anything else. It’s not a spy thriller and it’s not making a commentary on anything. The only qualm I have about it is that it’ll only be released on Netflix where people will watch on their TVs or devices. Watching it in theatres, like I had the pleasure of doing, certainly heightens the experience. Nonetheless, if you want an explosive action flick to go with your microwave popcorn, Extraction 2 is your best bet.

Extraction 2 premieres on Netflix on June 16.