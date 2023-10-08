Barbie, Oppenheimer, or Wednesday Addams: Halloween 2023 costume ideas

Do you know what you’re going to be for Halloween 2023? Whilst Squid Game reigned supreme for TV show Halloween costumes last year, what will it be this year?

With Halloween around the corner, people are already rushing to Google to find the perfect costume for this year’s festivities. Popular sources of inspiration include hit movies such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, or the TV shows Ted Lasso and Wednesday.

The movies and shows to inspire your Halloween 2023 costume

Every year, as Halloween approaches, the hunt for the perfect costume begins. And fans of the spooky season aren’t just turning to traditional witch and vampire get-ups. Many are taking inspiration from the year’s biggest movie and TV hits to find this year’s costume.

Oppenheimer and Barbie take the lead

According to a study* carried out by the lingerie brand Pour Moi based on Google searches, Oppenheimer tops the list of movies and series inspiring Halloween costumes this year, with a 2,400% increase in searches seen between October 2022 and October 2023. Christopher Nolan’s film was one of the most eagerly awaited of the year, fueling great hype on social media and proving a hit in theaters.

This hype was notably boosted by another major movie of the year, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The record-breaking film was released on the same day as the biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, launching the “Barbenheimer” trend. And the critically acclaimed feature film has also won the hearts of Halloween revelers, taking fourth place in the list of most popular costume searches, with a 403% increase in queries.

Wednesday and Yellowjackets are top TV show Halloween costume contenders

In second and third place, two TV series attracted particular interest from internet users. Wednesday, the Netflix show inspired by the Addams Family, came second with a 1,977% increase in searches, followed by Yellowjackets in third place, with a 750% increase in costume searches.

Released in cinemas after Halloween in 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes fifth with a 400% increase in searches.

Ten of the 15 most-searched costumes in the “movie and TV” category hail from TV shows. These include Wednesday, Euphoria, Ted Lasso, The Last of Us, The Bear, Yellowstone, Succession, Only Murders in the Building, WandaVision, and Heartstopper.

The impact of TV series and movies

As well as providing ideas for Halloween costumes, TV series and movies continue to influence everyday fashion trends, and have a real impact on tourism and even interior design.

Series appear to have a greater impact on internet users than movies. The success of streaming platforms, which facilitate the consumption of these shows, undoubtedly has a role to play in this.

In 2022, costumes inspired by the Netflix miniseries “Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” shocked eBay users despite being banned.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.