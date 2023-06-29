What we know about Gal Gadot’s new movie ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot enters the spy world with her new upcoming Netflix movie, Heart of Stone.

People love Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot for many reasons, one of which is the opportunity to watch her in action. Now add actors like Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt to the mix, and you are bound to capture everyone’s attention. When Heart of Stone’s cast was first revealed, Alia Bhatt fans were blown away to learn that she had taken on a Hollywood project. Even more exciting was the trailer which exceeded all of our expectations.

Netflix Tudum 2023, the long-awaited global fan event, was finally held in Brazil a week ago. Fans were delighted to see sneak peeks of returning seasons for popular shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton and The Witcher, as well as getting a first glimpse of new series such as One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender and 3 Body Problem. But we digress as, when it was all said and done, it was the Heart of Stone trailer that stole the show.

‘Heart of Stone’: What is the plot?

A former intelligence officer with a globe-spanning peacekeeping agency known as The Charter, Agent Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot, is tasked with protecting the organisation’s most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed The Heart. When The Heart is stolen, she must use all of her skills to retrieve it and restore peace. The new trailer for the upcoming film offers fans the first look into Agent Stone’s mission.

Watch the Heart of Stone’s trailer below:

What role is Alia Bhatt playing?

In a surprise turn of events, Alia Bhatt stars as the nefarious antagonist Keya Dhawan in the new film. Bhatt’s character is seen stealing The Heart and challenging Agent Rachel in the trailer, leaving viewers impressed with a glimpse of the actress in an unfamiliar but intriguing new avatar.

Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan were in attendance

Netflix brought together the cast of Heart of Stone to Brazil to mark the beginning of their film promotions. Alia, Gal and Jamie were all in attendance, interacting with their fans. Gal Gadot even posted a video to Instagram showing the cast having fun at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event.

What else do we know about the film?

🎉 TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE is here!.

Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we’re dropping the trailer.

Stay tuned!! 💥💥💥 @netflix @nogaerez pic.twitter.com/Cg883mveJY — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 16, 2023

Tom Harper’s Heart of Stone is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11th. Adapted from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the spy action thriller also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready. Production for the film took place in Italy, London, Reykjavík and Lisbon. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This story originally appeared on Augustman India