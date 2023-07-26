‘Heartstopper’ Season 2: Official trailer, and Taylor Swift soundtrack rumours

Heartstopper is back. The British LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper has released its official trailer for season 2, as fans eagerly await the first episode of the new season on 3 August. There is also a hint at a surprise soundtrack by Taylor Swift. Read on for a closer look into what is going on.

The Heartstopper season 2 trailer is here

Heartstopper is a British Netflix series about the high school romance of Nick Nelson (played by Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke). It is also a love story of people, mostly in the young LGBTQ+ community. Whilst it centres on romantic storylines, Heartstopper sheds a light on the hardship of the LGBTQ+ community through teenagers’ perspectives, too. Therefore, it has received tremendous acclaim. After gaining many fans with the first season, Heartstopper is finally progressing on to season 2.

Season 2, as a key message, focuses on showing the world what love is made of, and what it can look like. Its angle on a more profound experience for LGBTQ+ people is what makes this season interestingly different from season 1. It is likely it will make you reminisce over the old days of your teen love.

Rumour around Taylor Swift featuring on the official Heartstopper soundtrack

Taylor Swift is rumored to be featured on the soundtrack for Season 2 of ‘Heartstopper.’ pic.twitter.com/0b6ktkyD3N — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

More thrilling news following the Heartstopper excitement is that Taylor Swift may be on the soundtrack of season 2. Taylor Swift is at the centre of attention right now, whether for her ongoing The Eras Tour, or as she is in the early stages of developing a TV show with Alice Birch, the Succession writer. If this rumour of her featuring in the Heartstopper soundtrack turns out to be true, it would make the internet go wild, yet again. In fact, Taylor Swift would make an amazing soundtrack, given how her songs like ‘Love Story’ and ‘Sparks Fly’ fit really well with the show’s key message and themes already.

You can watch Heartstopper Season 2 only on Netflix.