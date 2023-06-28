How ‘Succession’ is like ‘The Idol’

We’re all a sucker for the misfortune of others apparently, and that’s at least one thing (or perhaps the only thing) Succession and The Idol have in common.

We’ve always been fascinated with tragedy. From Shakespeare’s tragedies to the recent story of the Titan submersible, we’re always drawn to it like moths to a morbid flame. Even when there’s a car crash on the road, we can’t seem to pry our eyes away. Something in us has been inherently drawn to the misfortune of others. Don’t ask me the reason why. We all need to ask our psychiatrists about that.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise why we have shows like Succession and The Idol. Some of you are already saying that mentioning those two shows in the same breath is sacrilegious. I know, and I somewhat agree. But much like Titan, a car crash, and Romeo and Juliet, both of these shows seem to capitalise on the audience’s morbid fascination with tragic entertainment. One of them does it better than the others though. I’ll give you a chance to guess which show it is.

[Hero image: HBO GO]

Succession and The Idol: Two tragedies—but only one that received acclaim

Spoilers ahead for The Idol and Succession

The Idol is the cautionary tale of a young pop starlet who is being used left and right by all the people around her. She thinks she’s found salvation in her new beau, a mysterious club owner, who seems to just be using her yet again for his own devious means.

Succession follows the Roys, a family built on the fragility of wealth. The patriarch is conniving, demeaning, and puts his company above all else including his family, and his children will also stop at nothing to claim their alleged rightful place as CEO of their father’s empire.

Both shows feature characters that are doomed from the start.

Of course, for The Idol, it’s finale is still yet to be aired. Originally planned as a six-episode series, it will now only end with five because apparently, that’s all the story needed. Whether that’s true, we can only speculate. But with the way the show is going, there doesn’t seem to be a happy ending in sight for Lily Rose-Depp’s Jocelyn.

The same goes for the Roys. It was inevitable that their ending would be a tragic one because of who they are and who they continued to be throughout the show. In the end, the Roy siblings ended up proving their father right: they indeed weren’t “serious people”.

The audience already knows—or at least, they have an idea—that none of these stories are going to have a happy ending. It’s tragedy through and through. But while Succession was able to generate a fanbase that became obsessed with the boardroom family drama, The Idol seems to have done the complete opposite and instead has become almost widely reviled.

The Rolling Stone dubbed it “torture porn” and it’s hard not to disagree. The show seems to be obsessed with shocking audiences for solely for shock factor’s sake. It doesn’t really contribute anything to the story other than making the people watching it uneasy. Succession had its fair share of shocking moments too (“Boar on the Floor”, anyone?), but it also had a place in the story.

The Idol bears a striking resemblance to Blonde, the 2022 Marilyn Monroe “biopic” that also sought to showcase the exploitation the actress suffered. However, instead of “saving” her, it only seemed to further exploit her instead. Whatever cautionary tale The Idol wants to relay to its audiences is lost in the unnecessary sex scenes, the Weeknd’s creepy acting, and the pornographic writing.

Tragedies continue to fascinate us. But while Succession is hailed as a great show, The Idol will probably be remembered as a show that will baffle people who wonder how it was ever made and why it was ever put on TV.

Both Succession and The Idol are streaming on HBO GO