Home > Entertainment > Streaming > ‘Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building’ is streaming in Thailand this November
Entertainment
01 Nov 2023 03:45 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

The cast of Jinny’s Kitchen is back with a spin-off titled Jenny’s Kitchen: Team Building, and they promise nothing but great entertainment.

[Hero and featured image credit: Prime Video]

Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building is coming exclusively to Prime Video

Released earlier this year, Jinny’s Kitchen has gained fans from all over the world as they went on a mission to introduce Korean food to food enthusiasts in Bacalar, Mexico. There were lively moments, meaningful conversations, and overall great fun as the boss Seo Jin and his various employees meet passionate customers of the small town. The show ran for 11 episodes.

Image credit: Prime Video

Now, they’re back again for a limited spin-off Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building in a refreshing unscripted reality format where the cast reunites and goes on a teambuilding retreat. Chaotic fun can surely be expected as they are put through a variety of games designed to depend on their communication skills.

In the teaser, there is an anonymous report that the boss hasn’t been paying attention to his employees, and thus resulting in a sudden summon for their first ever “Jinny’s Kitchen Team Building Convention.”

You can watch the teaser here:

Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building will premiere on Prime Video in Thailand, along with other countries and territories on November 12, 2023.

Vichayuth Chantan

Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
