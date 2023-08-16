The Dragon Reborn: Josha Stradowski on The Wheel of Time Season 2

Lifestyle Asia sat down with Josha Stradowski to talk about Rand’s arc, fanmade memes, and what to expect in Season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

It’s great to see that high fantasy still has a place in people’s hearts, and not just fantasy where things have to be overly violent and incestuous. Prime Video must be proud to have two big fantasy names under its streaming banner: The Rings of Power, based on the iconic JRR Tolkien books, and The Wheel of Time, which is also based on novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Both are heading into their second season, with Wheel of Time’s premiering in just a few weeks. Lifestyle Asia was able to sit down with Josha Stradowski, who plays Rand, to talk to him about how bigger Season 2 is going to be, his character’s arc, and the many memes made by fans.

[Hero image: Prime Video]

LSA talks to Josha Stradowski about Wheel of Time Season 2

It’s been said that Season 2 is going to be bigger and bolder. Can you tell us just how big and bold it’ll be?

​​I feel like all the departments really really stepped up the game. The costumes look amazing. The sets look amazing, and even the makeup is amazing. I feel in Season Two, the show is slowly revealing its form. In terms of the urgency and the story, it’s different because now we know who the dragon is and that Rand thinks that he has defeated the Dark One but the evil is not gone from the world.

Wheel of Time is a fantasy series but how do you think it reflects what’s happening in the real world today?

We have a lot of heroes and villains in the show, but all the characters are their hero in their own story. They all fight for what they think is right, for what they love, and for what they believe, and it feels like it’s a very polarized world. That’s just like the world we live in.

Is it difficult for you to get into the headspace of Rand when you play him? Do you have any rituals you do to prepare yourself?

I try not to do the same thing. Sometimes, I feel like something different is needed. I go through a routine but I try to stay away from doing the same thing again and again because the character is really growing and developing, and so should I as an actor. So I feel like I should try different things and different methods, even if it’s not my own method. I might just try because it gives me a different perspective on what I’m doing as an actor.

How do you think Rand has changed from last season?

Well, he’s far away from his friends and that is very different. He’s completely cut off from his roots. He literally cut off his hair and he’s trying to stay away from who he was, but at the same time also trying to run away from who he is. He’s also carrying a huge secret and that is that he is The Dragon reborn, and that is massively different. He’s completely isolated and independent, and for him to not be able to rely on his friends is very confusing and overwhelming. At the same time, he’s also struggling with his own mental health because he’s trying not to channel because every time he does, it gets closer to the madness. There’s a lot of fear in Rand at the start of season two.

Do you feel more pressure since the first season was received so well?

It’s not really my mentality, but it’s funny. I did feel more pressure in Season One because it was it was just so so big. When you know that 90 million copies of this book have been sold, you do feel quite the responsibility. But now that we were getting into it more, I also feel like I can rely on the material more because the show is slowly revealing its form and I can lean on that. We’re shooting Season Three now and I’m definitely feeling way more relaxed, but I still feel that responsibility of course.

Is there a moment from the books that you can’t wait to be depicted on the show?

I’ve said this before: it’s definitely The Box. There’s a moment when Rand goes into The Box. They cage him and he’s completely breaking down. I love all the moments where as a reader, you go, “I don’t see how he can take this much pain. I don’t see how they can take more away from him at this point.” But then he still keeps on going. So that’s where I see why he’s The Dragon when he goes through these ultimate tests that really no one else could go through other him. That journey is what I love about Rand’s arc.

Do you see a little bit of yourself in Rand?

Definitely. I feel there’s a little bit of me in Rand and also the other way around. That exploration just keeps on going, even now while we’re shooting season three. Because of Rand, I keep discovering things about myself. And because of the journey I have in my own life, I also keep discovering things about Rand and The Wheel of Time. Even when I read a book that’s not part of the series, I learn something about The Wheel of Time so I feel like it’s a big part of my life now.

Finally, have you seen any of the edits and memes fans have made on social media about the show?

No, but there are some cast members who send them around or someone in the crew shows it to me. I try not to go and watch things on the internet too much, but I know it’s out there. I really appreciate it. I can’t wait to meet the fans in real life.

The second season of The Wheel of Time is premiering on Prime Video on September 1.