Soul-swapping K-dramas you need to binge

Love the soul-swapping trope? Then you need to add these K-dramas to your list.

Underlined by rib-tickling banter, dark secrets, unexpected developments, and profound realisations – the soul-swap sub-genre is a popular part of fantasy television. And the Korean industry – known for its versatility – has several titles that explore it. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to wake up in another person’s body – here are a few K-dramas to watch.

The 2003 Disney movie Freaky Friday – which depicted a mother-daughter body switch that forced the two to lead each other’s lives – received wide acclaim for its hilarious portrayal of a bizarre occurrence. This, however, was just one in a sea of other movies that explored the trope, including The Change-Up (2011), Freaky (2020), and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017). Starring some of Hollywood’s best-known stars and exploring a range of themes- horror to comedy – these titles have carved a space for themselves in the canon of entertainment.

Also a fan of the sub-genre? The Korean industry. In it, characters fall in love, battle evil forces, and even travel through time – all while seeing life through the eyes of another. And although fantasy is often tied to the likes of zombies and wand-waving magicians – these shows have garnered a large following over the years. Whether you’re on the lookout for your next binge or are a seasoned fan of all things out-of-this-world – here are a few soul-swap K-dramas to add to your watchlist.

Best soul-swap K-dramas every fantasy fan needs to watch

Secret Garden

Directed by:

Shin Woo-chul, Kwon Hyuk-chan

Cast: Ha Ji-won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim Sa-rang

Episodes: 20

Release date: 13 November 2010

Synopsis: Gil Ra-Im (played by Ha Ji-won) is a stuntwoman who crosses paths with department store CEO Kim Joo-Won (played by Hyun Bin). The latter is infatuated by her, choosing to pursue her. Meanwhile, Ra-Im isn’t quite interested in him at first but slowly warms up to him – the two falling in love despite the objections of Joo-Won’s mother. Things get complicated, however, when the two decide to attend a contest together on Jeju Island and wake up the next morning in each other’s bodies.

The Miracle

Directed by:

Kwon Jin Mo

Cast: Hong Yoon Hwa, Dong-Hyun Kim, Kim Na Hyun

Episodes: 12

Release date: December 12, 2016

Synopsis: Kwon Si Ah (played by Kim Na Hyun) is a stunning idol who was once a model and teen actress. Her fraternal twin – who produces an internet broadcast from home – could not be more different, choosing to be reclusive after she was bullied for her large frame in school. The only time the latter heads out is to see a tarot reader who gives her a magical card every day. The lives of the two sisters take a dramatic turn when they wake up one day to realise that their souls had switched bodies.

Big

Directed by:

Ji Byung-hyun, Kim Seong-yoon

Cast: Gong Yoo, Lee Min-jung, Bae Suzy, Shin Won-ho

Episodes: 16

Release date: June 4, 2012

Synopsis: Substitute teacher Gil Da-ran (played by Lee Min-jung) works hard to get her certificate and is delighted to be marrying the thoughtful and charming doctor Seo Yoon-Jae (played by Gong Yoo). However, the latter grows distant all of a sudden – just as she meets 18-year-old transfer student from the United States Kang Kyung Joon (played by Shin Won-Ho). Soon, her fiance and student get into an accident. Yoon Jae ends up losing his life, only for Kyung Joon to wake up in his body.

Mr. Queen

Directed by:

Yoon Sung-Sik

Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Kim Tae-woo, Seol In-ah, Na In-woo

Episodes: 20

Release date: December 12, 2020

Synopsis: Jang Bong-hwan (played by Choi Jin-hyuk) is an ambitious, free-spirited male chef who rises up the ranks to cook in the Blue House – where South Korea’s most prominent politicians reside. One day, after a near-death experience, chaos ensues as he finds himself in the body of the young Queen Cheorin (played by Shin Hye-sun) from the Joseon Era. She is married to a monarch who’s under the thumb of the former king’s wife. Also gunning for the throne? Her brother. To make matters more complicated, the king seems to harbour dark secrets.

Two Cops

Directed by:

Oh Hyun-jong

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Seon-ho

Episodes: 32

Release date: November 27, 2017

Synopsis: Cha Dong-Tak (played by Jo Jung-Suk) is an honourable investigator. Gong Soo-Chang (played by Kim Seon-Ho) on the other hand is a con-man with few morals. Things take an interesting turn when the latter’s soul co-inhabits the body of the former – with the two having to work together to solve crimes while navigating a growing romance with rookie reporter Song Ji-An (played by Lee Hye-Ri).

Oh My Ghost

Directed by:

Yoo Je-Won

Cast: Park Bo-young, Jo Jung-suk, Lim Ju-hwan, Kim Seul-gi

Episodes: 16

Release date: July 3, 2022

Synopsis: Timid Na Bong-sun (played by Park Bo-young) is an assistant chef at Sun Restaurant with the special ability to see ghosts. Her otherwise steady life takes a dramatic turn when she is possessed by a lonely temptress who decides to live vicariously through her by seducing as many men as she can. In this process, Bong-Sun catches the attention of the arrogant and handsome chef Kang Sun-Woo (played by Jo Jung-Suk) whom she’s had a long-time crush on.

Which of these soul-swap K-dramas are you adding to your watch list?

All images: Courtesy Netflix