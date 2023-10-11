Best movies and TV shows starring Lee Yoo-mi from ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’

Looking to watch more Lee Yoo-mi dramas and movies after her performance in Strong Girl Nam-soon? Check out some of her works here.

In the past few years, actress Lee Yoo-mi has emerged as a rising star, garnering significant attention for her impressive performances in a series of successful dramas on Netflix. One of her breakthrough roles was as Ji-young, also known as Player 240, in the widely acclaimed and highly popular series Squid Game. With this role, she captivated international audiences and showcased her talent for portraying complex characters.

Demonstrating her versatility as an actress, Lee Yoo-mi then took on the challenging role of Lee Na-yeon in All Of Us Are Dead. In this series, she skillfully portrayed a multi-dimensional character, earning praise for her ability to navigate the complexities of the role with depth and nuance.

Most recently, the 29-year-old has once again proven her acting prowess by landing the lead role in the newly released Netflix drama Strong Girl Nam-soon. In this captivating series, she astounds viewers with her portrayal of a character endowed with superhuman strength. This role further demonstrates her range as an actress and her ability to tackle diverse and demanding characters.

With an extensive 13-year acting career under her belt, Lee Yoo-mi has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Her impressive filmography is a testament to her talent and dedication, as she consistently takes on challenging roles that push the boundaries of her abilities.

To truly appreciate her craft, delve into her work by immersing yourself in these captivating dramas and movies!

Lee Yoo-mi movies and TV shows that deserve a spot on your binge-list besides Strong Girl Nam-soon

Superpower Girl (2017)

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Hye-jun, Kim In-seo

In the intriguing short horror film Superpower Girl, Lee Yoo-mi portrays the introverted Ju-ri, a high school student who discovers her exceptional sewing skills, while her classmate Mi-na, played by Kim Hye-jun, gains the unusual ability to keep her eyes open at all times. Despite their contrasting personalities, the two students embark on a journey to explore their newfound powers and soon find themselves entangled in a series of chilling consequences.

As the story unfolds, viewers are taken on a suspenseful ride, witnessing the unexpected and eerie outcomes of Mi-na’s and Ju-ri’s extraordinary abilities. Superpower Girl is a captivating film that delves into the dark and mysterious world of supernatural powers, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Just Dance (2018)

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Kap-soo, Park Se-wan, Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Joo-young, Shin Do-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Jang Yi-jung, Jang Hyun-sung

Lee Yoo-mi also graced the screen in the heart-warming series Just Dance. This captivating show revolves around a close-knit group of six friends who share a common dream of achieving victory in a highly competitive dancesport competition. With a storyline that beautifully intertwines the worlds of dance and sports, Just Dance effortlessly captures the hearts of viewers with its refreshing and engaging narrative.

In this slice-of-life drama, Lee Yoo-mi once again showcases her remarkable talent and versatility as she portrays her character with great skill and authenticity. Alongside her talented co-stars, she effortlessly brings her character to life, allowing the audience to deeply connect with the emotions and experiences of the ensemble cast. Through her captivating performance, Lee Yoo-mi adds depth and nuance to the narrative, making Just Dance a truly memorable and enjoyable watch.

For those seeking a heartwarming and uplifting series that celebrates friendship, dreams, and the power of perseverance, Just Dance is an ideal choice. Get ready to be enthralled by the captivating performances, heartfelt moments, and inspiring storylines that make this drama a true gem in Lee Yoo-mi’s impressive filmography.

365: Repeat The Year (2020)

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Lee Joon-hyuk, Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Ji-soo, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Shi-a, Jun Suk-ho, Ryeo Un, Jung Min-sung

365: Repeat The Year is a captivating K-drama that takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the concept of time travel. This intriguing series revolves around a group of ten individuals who are unexpectedly granted the extraordinary opportunity to go back in time by one year. Seizing this chance to reset their lives and rewrite their destinies, they soon discover that things are not as perfect as they initially seemed.

As the story unfolds, mysterious cases begin to unravel, creating a sense of suspense and intrigue. Ji Hyung Joo, played by actor Lee Joon-hyuk, emerges as a determined protagonist who is driven to uncover the truth behind these perplexing events.

Combining elements of fantasy and mystery, 365: Repeat The Year offers an intriguing and engaging viewing experience. The concept of time travel adds an exciting layer to the story, as viewers are taken on a rollercoaster ride of unexpected twists and turns. The series masterfully explores themes of second chances, fate, and the consequences of altering the past, creating a thought-provoking and suspenseful narrative that will undoubtedly keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

With her spellbinding performance, Lee Yoo-mi once again proves her talent and versatility as an actress. Her portrayal of Kim Se-rin adds depth and emotional resonance to the character, allowing viewers to connect with her on a profound level. As the plot unfolds, the chemistry between the ensemble cast further enhances the series’ impact, creating a captivating viewing experience that will leave a lasting impression.

Young Adult Matters (2021)

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Hani, Shin Haet-bit, Lee Hwan, Park Kang-sub, Bang Eun-jung, Heo Joon-seok, Han Sung-soo

Young Adult Matters is a thought-provoking and impactful movie that takes viewers on an emotional journey. The film centers around the life of Yoon Se-jin, a teenage girl portrayed by the talented Lee Yoo-mi. Yoon Se-jin’s life takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself facing the harsh realities of the world after becoming pregnant at such a young age. Abandoned and rejected by her school and even her family, she decides to escape from her suffocating environment and embark on a journey to get an abortion.

During her escape, she crosses paths with Joo-young, played by the charismatic Hani of EXID. Joo-young, also a runaway, becomes a source of guidance and support for Yoon Se-jin. Together, they navigate the complexities of their situation, forming a deep and profound bond along the way. As they face numerous challenges and obstacles, the two young girls develop a complex emotional connection that transcends friendship and explores the depths of their feelings.

Young Adult Matters delves into the harsh realities of society, shedding light on the struggles that young individuals like Yoon Se-jin and Joo-young face. The film fearlessly explores themes of societal judgment, the consequences of youthful mistakes, and the resilience and strength required to overcome adversity. By presenting a raw and unfiltered portrayal of the cruel aspects of society, the movie invites viewers to reflect on their own perceptions and prejudices.

Lee Yoo-mi delivers an outstanding performance as Yoon Se-jin, capturing the character’s vulnerability, determination, and growth with authenticity. Her portrayal brings her character’s emotional journey to life, allowing the audience to empathize with her struggles and celebrate her resilience. Lee Yoo-mi’s exceptional acting talent is recognised and honoured with the prestigious Best New Actress award at the 2021 Buil Film Awards.

Hostage: Missing Celebrity (2021)

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Hwang Jung-min, Kim Jae-bum, Ryoo Kyung-soo, Lee Ho-jung, Jung Jae-won, Lee Gyu-woon, Baek Joo-hee, Park Sung-woong

In the gripping movie Hostage: Missing Celebrity, Hwang Jung-min portrays himself, a famous superstar who becomes the target of a kidnapping plot. Initially unsure if it’s a prank, he soon realises the danger he’s in as the kidnappers reveal their brutality. Determined to escape, he embarks on a journey to find a way out of captivity.

Lee Yoo-mi delivers a powerful performance as Ban So-yeon, another hostage in the film. Her portrayal is highly impactful, capturing the essence of her character with great skill. Viewers praised her acting abilities, recognizing her contribution to the movie’s success.

Hostage: Missing Celebrity is a thrilling and suspenseful film that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. It explores the intense challenges faced by the characters and showcases the talent of both Hwang Jung-min and Lee Yoo-mi. Their performances contribute to the overall tension and excitement of the movie, making it a must-watch for cinephiles.

Squid Game (2021)

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon

If you’ve been living under the rock and have no idea what Squid Game is (and no, it’s not a board game), it is an incredibly popular Korean drama series on Netflix that has garnered widespread international recognition.

With Lee Yoo-mi taking on the role of Ji-yeong, also known as Number 240, the show revolves around a group of 456 individuals burdened by insurmountable debt and facing failure in their lives. These individuals are brought together to participate in a series of children’s games where the stakes are nothing short of their own lives.

While Lee Yoo-mi’s character may not have a dominant presence throughout the series, her portrayal as Ji-yeong leaves an indelible impression on the viewers. Displaying compassion and selflessness, her character shines through particularly in the marble game when she teams up with Kang Sae-byeok, resulting in a heart-wrenching scene that resonates deeply with the audience, intensifying the emotional impact of the show as a whole.

Beyond its captivating and unpredictable storyline, Squid Game serves as a vehicle for introducing traditional Korean games to a global audience, effectively spreading Korean culture and transforming it into a worldwide phenomenon. If you’re seeking an enthralling drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat, Squid Game is an absolute must-watch.

All Of Us Are Dead (2022)

Starring: Lee Yoo-mi, Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Kim Bo-yoon, Kim Byung-chul, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Kyu-hyung

Another gripping Netflix series that took the world by storm is All Of Us Are Dead. The show revolves around a disastrous experiment involving a zombie virus that leads to an outbreak. The unexpected turn of events create an atmosphere of constant fear and suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

In this series, Lee Yoo-mi portrays the character of Lee Na-yeon, a spoiled and arrogant rich student. This role is a departure from her previous empathetic and selfless character in Squid Game, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Lee Yoo-mi’s exceptional talent shines through as she seamlessly transitions between contrasting roles.

All Of Us Are Dead offers a thrilling storyline, intense suspense, and outstanding performances. The series follows a group of students as they navigate the challenges of surviving in a world overrun by zombies. The impeccable acting, compelling narrative, and high-quality production make this show a must-watch for fans of the zombie genre and captivating storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I watch Strong Woman Do Bong-soon?

All episodes of the K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is currently available on Netflix.

– Is Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon related to Strong Woman Do Bong-soon?

Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon is actually a spin-off series from the 2017 global hit Strong Woman Do Bong-soon. fThe TV show follows Bong-soon’s distant cousin Gang Nam-xoon (Lee Yoo-mi), who has inherited a similar super strength from her mother.

– When was Strong Woman Do Bong-soon released?

The first two episodes of Strong Woman Do Bong-soon was first released on 24 February 2017.

– How old is Lee Y00-mi?

The South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi is currently 29-years-old.

