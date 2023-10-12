Marvel is overhauling the way it does TV

The second season of Loki is currently ongoing but Marvel is shaking up the way it does TV. What’s going to change in the future?

The Marvel offerings on Disney+ have been lacklustre as of late. So far, Loki Season 2 has had okay reviews, which is a relief after the debacle with Secret Invasion. However, it’s still a significant difference from the widely acclaimed first season of the show. Its past shows like Hawkeye, WandaVision, and Moon Knight have had varying degrees of success, some being more memorable than others, so it’s very hit-and-miss.

Aside from pushing the release dates a little later for its other upcoming projects, Marvel has also overhauled the production of their Daredevil TV series. But it seems that it’s not just one show that’s getting a revamp but their entire production process for TV.

Loki Season 2 is out but Marvel is about to change things up with their TV shows

Yesterday, the Hollywood Reporter said that Marvel had fired the head writers of Daredevil: Born Again as well as the directors of the remaining episodes they have left to shoot. What had been shot thus far was allegedly subpar, with THR reporting that even Kevin Feige saw the show “wasn’t working”.

But it seems that’s only the beginning. The article goes on to allege that creative differences and tension are rife in the production of Marvel’s TV shows because of “a lack of central vision”. Marvel’s reliance on fixing things in post and not hiring showrunners like traditional TV shows were also some of the other reasons specified for its chaotic production process, something that they’re now going to try and fix.

The warning bell was most likely the underwhelming performance of Secret Invasion. A troubled production of changing writers and directors resulted in “weeks of people not getting along”. The show has ended up being one of the worst-reviewed Marvel shows.

As a result, THR reports that Marvel is now going to hire showrunners for their shows to oversee development from pre- to post-production. They also plan to start doing multi-season shows and move away from the limited-series format it’s done so far (Loki is its first show that had a second season).

Time will tell if this will turn things around for Marvel’s TV productions.