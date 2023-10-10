Is there going to be a Season 3 for ‘Loki’?

It was a pleasant surprise when it was revealed Loki was going to have a second season, and now that it’s started rolling out, the question is whether it’ll return for Season 3.

Marvel’s Loki season 2 has finally arrived and fans are beyond excited about it!

Thanks to its fascinating story set in a mysterious multiverse, Loki is the first Marvel Studios series to receive a full-fledged second season and it’s well-deserved. The first season started off with Loki returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by exploiting an opportunity created by the Avengers’ failed time heist in Avengers: Endgame. This allowed Loki to enter through the multiversal backdoor and commence a new journey in a different timeline.

TVA’s most dedicated employee. Episode 1 of Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, starts streaming tonight at 6PM PT on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jcdhTOXLUV — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 5, 2023

Now that the God of Mischief is back on our screens, it is normal for audiences to expect news about the next season aka season 3 once they are done binge-watching season 2. For instance, you might be wondering if Loki season 3 is even happening. There might also be questions about its potential plot and likely release date. Well, as it turns out, we might have some important insight on that account. So, without further ado, here is everything you should know about Loki season 3.

Is ‘Loki’ season 3 happening?

As of now, Marvel has not confirmed Loki season 3, however, we can expect news of its renewal in the coming months.

In an interview with Variety, the show’s executive producer, Kevin Wright, explained that both the first and second seasons of Loki were intended to function as “two chapters of the same book.” Additionally, it has been suggested that there is a wealth of storytelling potential should the series be renewed for a third instalment.

Wright continues to explain, “I think it’s open-ended. We certainly did not develop this season going, “We have to tee up Season 3” — in the way that we did with Season 1, where there was a very specific, “Hey, we’re coming back.” But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the “Loki” world, and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character.”

By the looks of it, it seems like we are on track to get a next season but fans will have to be a bit patient before Marvel’s announcement comes through.

What will be the plot of ‘Loki’ season 3?

In the second season, we saw Mobius and Loki once again working together even though Mobius experienced memory loss at the end of season 1. Additionally, season 2 also saw the duo coming across a mysterious new character – O.B.

As for the plot of Loki season 3, it is quite reasonable to assume that time travel will play a significant role in the third season. Besides that, we’ll just have to wait for more information to roll in. So, watch this space for more updates.

When will ‘Loki’ season 3 premiere?

Our O.B. Episode 1 of Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, starts streaming tonight at 6PM PT on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1lxmwX5S3u — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 5, 2023

Once again, Marvel has not made any official announcements regarding the release date of Loki season 3. Nevertheless, if we take into account the two-year gap between the first and second seasons of Loki, we can assume that the earliest possible release date for Loki season 3 could be in late 2025 or early 2026. However, it’s important to consider potential delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In light of these factors, it might be more realistic to anticipate a release in late 2026.

Watch the trailer for ‘Loki’ season 2 below:

