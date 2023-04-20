HBO’s ‘Love & Death’ review: Making a killing in Suburbia 

The new HBO true crime miniseries Love & Death is a slow burn of a killing in a Texas town that asks the audience whether the killer is actually a murderer or not.

In every true crime series, the murderer is undeniably some sort of sadist with a screw loose in their head from the get-go. Sure, there might be a tragic backstory of sorts that explains why they devolved into such thinking which then led to violent acts. But that doesn’t excuse the utterly heinous crimes they committed. In other words, they’re not tragic or misunderstood. They’re just murderers.

While HBO’s new upcoming miniseries Love & Death is a true crime series in the sense that it’s based on actual events, it lacks the aforementioned clarity of whether the person who did the killing was actually a murderer or not. Perhaps you’d be inclined to just say yes when you make a quick Google search. But the series gives the whole case a little more nuance, which might actually send the interwebs into a heated debate on whether Candy Montgomery was actually a killer.

‘Love & Death’ review: the mundane suburbs, a boring affair, and a bloody axe killing

The series is based on the true-to-life story of Candy Montgomery, played wonderfully by Elizabeth Olsen, a Christian woman in 1980s Texas living what seems to be a perfect suburban life. She’s a loving wife to a loving yet somewhat boring husband, mother to two wonderful kids, part of the church choir, and a well-known upstanding member of the community.

It’s the normalcy and sheer mundanity of her life that makes her pursue an affair with the husband of her good friend. Alan, played by Jesse Plemons, is the last person you’ll think of as a secret lover, something that Candy’s friend, played by Jessica Jones’ own Krysten Ritter, makes plain.

I know the word “affair” elicits thoughts of scandalousness that’s talked about in hushed tones while sipping piping hot tea, but the affair here is perhaps the most boring affair you’ll ever see on TV. It’s not because of the writing or the acting or anything to do with production. That’s just how it is. It’s a meticulously planned affair complete with charts and budgeting, but for Candy and Alan, it’s the most exciting thing they’ve done in their drab lives.

If you hadn’t already guessed or searched in Google, the unfortunate victim (or perhaps she wasn’t a victim at all?) is Alan’s wife, Betty, played by Lily Rabe. The incident happens halfway into the series, which is really where it starts to pick up. The first few episodes are all about turning the tension. It’s pretty slow, and people watching it normally on a weekly basis may find it somewhat tedious. I’m all for sticking to the traditional weekly-episode format, but I feel like the one-season-binge-drop would have been good for this series. Fortunately, the first three episodes drop on the premiere date, so that should make up for some of the slow pace.

David E. Kelley, who has written a variety of shows from the more recent Big Little Lies to the 90’s hit Ally McBeal, does a wonderful job of toying with the audience, making them feel either sympathetic or the total opposite towards Olsen’s Candy. You’re sure she’s spiralling one moment and that she’s becoming the classic obsessive lover, but then something is revealed that makes you think again. Kelley plays with the audience’s assumptions and in the end, leaves us to make up our own minds about the whole thing.

Of course, Kelley’s writing wouldn’t be done justice if it wasn’t performed well, and Elizabeth Olsen plays Candy with a normalcy that was subtly disturbing, but not in the psycho killer type of way. It’s disturbing because Candy isn’t your classic unhinged axe murderer (she did use an axe though) but just a housewife. She repeatedly defends her actions and says she’s not a murderer. Many in the series, and most likely some viewers, definitely argue otherwise. Olsen is able to bring a gravitas to the role that will either make you hate or feel sympathetic towards Candy.

It’s unclear how much of the series did happen. It does have a disclaimer that some things are dramatised, but again, how much of it, we don’t know. There are details that are definitively true though, like the details of the murder, which is shown in full bloody HBO glory (it was rather unnecessary, really), and the verdict of the trial, which I won’t reveal but you can easily Google. These things are enough to get viewers talking at the conclusion of this seven-episode miniseries—that is, if they’re willing to go on a ride that starts off slow.

Love & Death’s first three episodes premiere on HBO GO on April 27 with new episodes dropping weekly until May 25.