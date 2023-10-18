‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 reunion: best reactions from Twitter (or X)

Season five of Netflix reality series Love is Blind is out, and the reunion was utter chaos as we anticipated. Let’s see the best reactions from Twitter (or X).

Is love blind? This Netflix show seems to think so. It’s another dating show where single men and women introduce themselves in attempt to look for love. But Love is Blind does this with a twist: the bachelors and bachelorettes are strictly to interact with each other through speakers and stay in their “pods.” So, they can find love and even get engaged before knowing they look like.

It’s a show full of drama, romance, a whole lot of red flags, and we’re eating all of that up. With its fifth season released, we initially thought that this season would be a dumpster fire, as the cast is brimming with mental instability and seemingly no redeeming qualities. As we finished the whole season, that is still the case. Also that reunion was a step up from last season, but still a major mess.

Oh, and the social media intern legit posted this screenshot and we want you to see it too:

Of course, we rushed to social media to see if other people had the same thoughts as we did. Here are some reactions to Love is Blind season 5 we found.

Honorable mention to Shelby

Stacy has officially joined the Blonde Hall of Shame with Jessica, Shaina, and Micah #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind5 pic.twitter.com/7GuT5odegb — 𝓥 (@vivii_iii) October 9, 2023

The blatant disrespect, and we live for it

Johnie catching up with Chris while Stacey was giving her monologue #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind5 pic.twitter.com/xNLqzoArma — Money Le 🌴 (@delinaexclusif) October 16, 2023

RuPaul greeting the contestants:

Oh they fully cannot stand her

Milton’s sister’s face the whole time. Sis was fighting inner demons not to say what’s really on her mind 🤣☕️#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/hiANTgjNvX — MsCheevious 🇬🇾🇯🇲 (@Ms_Cheevious007) October 9, 2023

And boy, were we bamboozled

not chris bamboozling us thinking he was this great guy only for him to be a damn cheater?!??? #LoveisBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/ghyuOQ149Y — ♱ taylor ♱ (@okdamntaylor) October 16, 2023

Zak and Bliss are also up there. Both couples are IT.

Another season of Love is Blind has ended and no one is touching them

The Blueprints👌#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/q2xB5ICi4W — 💙Sonia💙🏝️ (@miss_utti) October 13, 2023

Honestly, Taylor deserved better smh

love is blind JP after Taylor says anything pic.twitter.com/oaKY1fAVk6 — André Makaveli ➰ (@Qistibi) October 9, 2023

What are those pants homie

And that’s on period. She looks gorgeous.

Taylor coming out with a full face beat of makeup, looking good af to remind JP what he lost 😌#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/BDHMfGELSj — temporary (@temporarilies) October 16, 2023

They really said let them have their peace