‘Love Is Blind’: All about season 6, and whether season 7 is happening

Is love blind? Guess we’re still finding out. The upcoming Love is Blind season 6 will premiere on Valentine’s Day in 2024, while Love is Blind season 7 is confirmed to be in the pipeline.

It’s the Netflix reality show that continues to grip viewers despite its wild premise, but we’re not just getting one more season of Love Is Blind as the popular dating reality show has been picked up for a seventh instalment, with its season 7 release date yet to be confirmed.

Season 5 of the hit Netflix series premiered on the streamer back in September, but fans will have to wait until February next year for season 6, which has been confirmed to debut on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, aka Valentine’s Day.

Once more, a batch of single men and women will take to the pods to chat to strangers with the hopes of finding their match, falling in love and forming an emotional connection not founded on the basis of physical attraction.

Prepare the pods! Love is Blind is returning for Seasons 6 AND 7. New episodes premiere this Valentine's Day — February 14!

The news was announced with a teaser posted to Netflix’s Twitter account (which has rebranded to X) in which hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are seen putting some finishing touches to the pods, saying they need a little more time to get things ready.

Previous seasons of Love Is Blind have ventured to Seattle in Washington, Portland in Oregon and Houston in Texas, but the sixth season will be in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What to expect on Love Is Blind season 6

The show’s season 6 participants are yet to be confirmed, but if previous seasons are anything to go by, there’s set to be a fair share of drama, explosive storylines and, of course, some budding love stories.

The series has kept viewers gripped since season 1 initially premiered in 2020 and has continually dominated Netflix’s charts upon new season releases.

According to the streamer, every season has ranked in the top 10 upon its release. The fifth season spent five consecutive spending weeks on the English-language TV list and went on to reach the top 10 in 49 countries after its premiere.

