LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this July

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this July 2023

Forgive us for being late this month, but that doesn’t change the fact there are plenty of binge-worthy shows and films this month. From a Sweeney Todd-inspired TV series to Robert Downey Jr. restoring cars, these are this month’s shows and films on streaming that are worth your time. Grab a blanket, crank the AC, and pop some corn. It’s time to binge.

WHAM!

July 5, Netflix

It’s hard to believe that Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael as WHAM! took the world by storm for only a mere four years. This full-length feature documentary seeks to tell their story featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews.

The Horror of Dolores Roach

July 7, Prime Video

This modern reimagining of the macabre tale of Sweeney Todd follows Dolores, a woman released from prison after sixteen years. Reuniting with an old friend, Luis, she becomes a masseuse in the basement of his empanada shop. If you’re familiar with Sweeney Todd, you already know the rest.

SmartLess: On the Road

July 13, HBO GO

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes take their podcast, SmatLess, on the road, featuring a number of celebrity guest stars including Conan O’Brien, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell.

Foundation (Season 2)

July 14, Apple TV+

The show based on Isaac Asimov’s iconic novel fast forwards a century in its second season. Trouble brews in the galaxy and another war is set to break out. The question is whether humanity will be able to navigate their way through all of it.

Enigma

July 15, Prime Video

Fa is a high schooler enrolled in a school infamous for its difficult and demanding curriculum. However, something mysterious lurks underneath, and she feels that the new dorky teacher may be at thec eneter of it all.

Downey’s Dream Cars

July 20, HBO GO

Iron Man himself embarks on a journey of combining his love of cars with his love for the Earth. An avid motorhead, this show follows the actor as he restores classic cars into electric vehicles.

They Cloned Tyrone

July 21, Netflix

John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris star in the pulp-stylised conspiracy movie of three people who find themselves stumbling on a secret laboratory where cloning experiments are apparently being conducted. Action and hilarity ensue.

Good Omens (Season 2)

July 28, Prime Video

Everyone’s favourite angel-demon duo is back. After finally getting some normalcy back in their lives, the archangel Gabriel turns up with no memory of who he is, thus upending their peace and quiet. While they try to figure out just what happened to him, they also realise that they’d need to hide Gabriel from both Heaven and Hell.

The Beanie Bubble

July 28, Apple TV+

Yet another product origin story, this film revolves around the man and three women who invented Beanie Babies and how it took the world by storm, making everyone fall in love with stuffed toys.