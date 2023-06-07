LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this June

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this June 2023

Carrie Bradshaw is finally returning to our screens once again as a brand new season of And Just Like That… drops this month on HBO. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, Black Mirror is back, and Henry Cavill suits up for one last go as Geralt of Rivia. Here are some watch-worthy titles for June.

The Idol

June 5, HBO GO

Jocelyn is a young popstar who’s trying to make a comeback after suffering a very public breakdown (and not the dance kind). She meets a mysterious club owner named Tedros and the two begin a complex and somewhat troubling relationship.

Never Have I Ever (Season 4)

June 8, Netflix

The final season of the Netflix hit show follows the last year of Devi as she continues to navigate the highs and lows of high school. Will she end the year on a triumphant note? Will she finally definitively choose between Ben or Paxton? Or will she actually go for someone else?

The Snoopy Show (Season 3)

June 9, Apple TV+

Everyone’s beloved beagle returns for a third season of his very own show. Join Snoopy, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they go on new adventures and get up to their usual hijinks.

The Crowded Room

June 9, Apple TV+

Danny Sullivan is arrested after a shooting in New York City in 1979. An interrogator named Rya Goodwin tries to get to the bottom of everything by interviewing him, and in the process discovers things in Danny’s life that led him to become who he is now.

Bloodhounds

June 9, Netflix

Two young boxers team up with a moneylender to go up against a loan shark that preys on the desperate and needy. Their journey will lead them into a dark underbelly that could be their demise.

Black Mirror

June 15, Netflix

The anthology series finally returns with five new episodes that will undoubtedly be as chilling as its predecessors. This season features a stellar cast which includes Aaron Paul, Himesh Patel, Joshua Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Extraction 2

June 16, Netflix

After narrowly surviving the first time around, Tyler Rake returns to doing what he does best. This time, he’s been tasked to save a family who’s being imprisoned by a menacing Georgian gangster.

And Just Like That… (Season 2)

June 22, HBO GO

Moving on is never easy, but Carrie seems to be on her way there. After spreading Mr. Big’s ashes in the Seine, Carrie seems to be making headway into finally leaving the pain of the past behind. But does her future lie with an old flame?

I’m a Virgo

June 23, Prime Video

This mythical and quirky odyssey follows Cootie, a young man living in Oakland, California who’s never been outside or explored the world, mainly because he’s 13 feet tall. When he finally escapes, he begins to experience all the world has to offer and even encounters his idol, the superhero aptly-named The Hero.

Hijack

June 28, Apple TV+

This new series starring Idris Elba sees a plane en route from Dubai to London suddenly hijacked (surprise). As authorities on the ground try to get answers and the passengers onboard try to get through the ordeal alive, a business negotiator onboard attempts to broker a deal for an amicable end to the situation.

The Witcher (Volume 1, Season 3)

June 29, Netflix

Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are finally together as a family, but for how long? Though they go into hiding and train Ciri to hone her powers, they suddenly find themselves in the middle of yet bloody political intrigtue that could threaten to tear them apart. This is also the last time we’ll see Henry Cavill don the white wig.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 4)

June 30, Prime Video

The show’s final season sees Jack Ryan as acting CIA Deputy Director uncovering a corruption within the agency that could undermine the country’s safety. The question now is whether he’ll end up being disillusioned by the very system he swore to protect.