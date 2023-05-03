LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video and Apple TV+ this May

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this May 2023

The heat continues to bear down upon us though there are rumours that there’s more rain coming this month. Whatever the case, it’s the perfect excuse to stay indoors and get binging. From the Bridgerton prequel to the new Queer Eye season, here are some of the shows and movies on streaming that you shouldn’t miss this May.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this May 2023

White House Plumbers

May 2, HBO GO

This satirical political drama revolves around two key figures of the infamous White House Plumbers. No, they weren’t actual plumbers. These were the people who worked to stop any press leaks that would undermine then-president Richard Nixon. Unfortunately, they seemed to have exacerbated the situation rather than helped it go away.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

May 4, Netflix

This Bridgerton prequel follows a young Queen Charlotte and her rise to prominence. Upon meeting King George and eventually marrying him, their union would eventually form the well-known world of the Ton that Bridgerton fans are all well acquainted with.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

May 6, Prime Video

Lee Yeon discovers that Rang, who sacrificed his life for him, can’t be reborn. He decides to serve once more so Rang can be reincarnated and finds himself in 1938 where he encounters a younger version of his brother. There’s only one catch: Rang is his enemy here.

Ultraman (Season 3)

May 11, Netflix

From being hailed as a hero, Ultraman is now considered a “disaster of mankind” after Shinjiro fails to keep his power under control. Alone and condemned, he must now deal with the consequences and decide whether he can still be the hero the world needs as a mysterious alien force begins threatening Earth once more.

Air

May 12, Prime Video

It’s hard to believe that Nike’s basketball division at one point wasn’t doing so great. In an effort to revitalise it, one man makes a proposal that seemed crazy back then but makes so much sense now: to bet all their chips on an up-and-coming athlete named Michael Jordan.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

May 12, Apple TV+

Michael J. Fox went from being an undersized kid in Canada to a Hollywood star in the 80s. His career was on an upward trajectory, and then at 29 years old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This film gives an intimate look at his life and how he triumphed over the challenges he faced after his diagnosis.

Black Knight

May 12, Netflix

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where the population has been decimated by pollution, which is subtly ominous, the handful of survivors left rely on deliverymen called Knights who brave the toxic outside world. One of these Knights meets a young man who wants to be part of the revered group, and he is eventually taken in and trained.

Queer Eye (Season 7)

May 12, Netflix

They’re back, henny! The boys are heading to the city of New Orleans and bringing their glam and positivity to the heroes they’re set to help. Prepare to be inspired and make sure you have boxes of tissues ready because you’re definitely going to be crying.

Platonic

May 24, Apple TV+

Two former best friends, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, reconnect later in life when they’re older but perhaps not necessarily wiser. The two rekindle their friendship, only this time, it exacerbates the midlife crisis they’re both going through.

Reality

May 30, HBO GO

The film is based on the true story of Reality Winner, played by Sydney Sweeney, and yes, that is her real name. The FBI comes knocking at her door to question her on her involvement in a leak of confidential information, and the film uses the actual transcript of the real conversation as dialogue.