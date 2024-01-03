LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this January

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this January 2024

New year, same old binge. 2024 is off to a fantastic start with all the things you can watch this January. Take to the skies and experience the gripping and harrowing feats of pilots in WWII, be at the edge of your seat with murder mysteries set in Alaska and Britain, or go for something lighter by watching the Fab Five work their magic once again. Kick January off by watching these movies and shows on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this January.

[Hero image: Apple TV+]

Here’s what’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this January 2024

The Brothers Sun

January 4, Netflix

Families can be tricky sometimes, but they’re especially tricky when your family is part of the Taiwanese triad. When his father dies, Charles Sun (Justin Chien), goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Michelle Yeoh) and innocent brother (Sam Song Li) who has no idea about the true nature of his family. The three of them start discovering what family truly means all while dangerous people try and hunt them down.

Criminal Record

January 10, Apple TV+

A mysterious phone call revives an old murder case and brings two detectives—on opposite ends of their careers—at odds with one another. One is a brilliant young woman just starting out, the other is a seasoned veteran who wants to protect his legacy.

Role Play

January 12, Prime Video

Emma (Kaley Cuoco) and David (David Oyelowo) are a couple who have a wonderful suburban life with two great kids. But when they decide to spice things up in the bedroom with a little role play, David discovers something about his wife: she’s an assassin.

True Detective: Night Country

January 15, HBO GO

Eight men at a research station in Ennis, Alaska suddenly disappear without a trace or explanation. Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) are tasked to investigate, but what they don’t know is that they’re going to have to deal with more than what they bargained for.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

January 20, HBO GO

This spy caper directed by Guy Ritchie follows superspy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) on a mission to track down a deadly new weapons technology. Meanwhile, billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant) is trying his best to sell it to the highest bidder.

Queer Eye (Season 8)

January 24, Netflix

The Fab Five returns to bring some happiness and positivity to even more heroes’ lives. Join Jonathan, Antony, Karamo, Tan, and Bobby (sadly, this will be his last season) as they once again team up to transform people and make us all misty-eyed.

Griselda

January 25, Netflix

Based on real events, this limited series from Narcos showrunner Eric Newman sees Sofia Vergara take on the role of Griselda Blanco. Nicknamed “The Godmother”, Griselda’s ruthlessness helped her establish one of the most powerful cartels in history.

Expats

January 26, Prime Video

Three American women living in Hong Kong in 2014 cross paths after a family tragedy. As the series unfolds, it tackles questions about privilege and what happens when the difficulties others go through become simple scintillating gossip for those around them.

Masters of the Air

January 26, Apple TV+

A companion to the widely acclaimed 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific, this series follows the 100th Bomb Group of the United States Air Force. Gruelling conditions and psychological trauma took a toll on every man who was part of the unit. Not only that, but it would also garner the nickname the “Bloody Hundredth” for the severe casualties it suffered.